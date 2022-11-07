Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi Valley Fair Announces Jimmie Allen Bonus Show For 2023
The Mississippi Valley Fair will look a bit different this year, and MVF fun cardholders are going to love it. Usally the Mississippi Valley Fair has 6 days of fun and 6 nights of shows, but this year for MVF card holders there will be 7 nights of shows! Jimmie Allen is set to perform a "bonus" on the Monday of the fair.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
The Corridor is Home to the Best Thai Food in the State of Iowa
If you need a little spice in your life, look no further than Iowa City! According to a new article from Eat This, Thai Spice Noodle House in Iowa City has the very best Thai food in the entire state of Iowa!. Located at 725 Mormon Trek Blvd in Iowa...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
These Are IMDb’s Top 10 Movies That Have Been Filmed In Iowa
Iowa has been the filming location of several big movies and IMDb has a ranking of them all. When you go to IMDb and look up what movies were filmed in Iowa, you get over 1,300 results. They run the gamut of genres and there's a really good chance you've seen at least a few of them before. IMDb has ranked the movies that have been shot in Iowa by order of popularity, at least on their site, so we have a good idea of the top 10 most popular movies that were shot in Iowa. Mind you, these are movies, not TV shows. Without further ado, here we go.
ABC7 Chicago
Iowa woman turns 115 years old, becoming oldest person in United States
LAKE CITY, IOWA -- An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday, making her now the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two world wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series championships. For a 115th birthday,...
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
I Shared A Beer With A CMA Award Winner At Her Iowa Show
I'll admit it...I've got a pretty cool job. There are times when I'm talking to interesting people where I have to kind of pause for a moment to check in with myself. I'm always absolutely shocked at what I sometimes get to do. If my younger self could see me now she'd be asking me so many questions, like...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
WOWT
Homeless shelter in Iowa faces critical food shortage, now has to purchase its own food
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Food is disappearing off the pantry shelves at MICAH House and donations aren’t coming in fast enough to fill them back up. “In the last six months, this has steadily increased as we have less options to work with,” Andersen said. Jenny Andersen...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa
A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
Many Iowa Motorists Are Breaking This Little Known Law
When you get behind the wheel of a car, you have a lot of responsibilities. Most of us don't think of driving as an execution of one responsibility after another, but it really is. Oh, and my mom always said, driving is a privilege and not a right. One of...
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 1