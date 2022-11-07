Read full article on original website
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
Price Dropped 300k on This Property on Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas
Looking at property listings is always fun to me because it shows you so many different ideas that you can create with your home, if you have the money to do so. Especially when I find homes that aren’t far from where I live. This home in Flint, Texas is just down the road from where I live in a much more exclusive neighborhood situated on Lake Palestine.
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
Don’t Miss Out on Any of the Dog Parks You Can Visit Around Tyler, Texas
As soon as I get home from work, I have to watch my mouth, not so much regarding swearing but if my dogs hear the word “go” they will immediately go toward the door and expect to jump in the truck. Spending time with my dogs is one of my favorite things in the world, I love to make Cooper and Gypsy happy. So, visiting a dog park is a common occurrence for us. But recently I searched for dog parks online and found there is a dog park close to my home that I had no idea about.
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
A Brand New Restaurant at the Longview Mall You’ve Definitely Gotta Try
The Longview Mall General Manager Kelly Overby tells CBS 19 that she thinks the "Longview Mall is definitely alive" and evolving. In fact if you haven't been by the Longview Mall in the past week, they just opened up two new restaurants. "We have one that's called Eats or Treats,...
East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
Take A Trip To North Pole Aboard The Polar Express From Palestine, Texas
It all begins with a golden ticket. A golden ticket that will get your kids aboard 'The Polar Express' where the book and movie come to life along the rails of the Texas State Railroad between Palestine and Rusk, Texas. One of the most beloved Christmas stories (and movies) of...
Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
Help the East Texas Food Bank This Friday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas
A big part of the holidays during my childhood was sitting down to watch the various Charlie Brown specials when they were on TV. First was It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown around Halloween followed A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in mid November then A Charlie Brown Christmas a few days before opening presents. Even as an "adult" (in quotes because who knows if I'll ever grow up) I will still watch the TV specials. A few years ago, The East Texas Food Bank started an event revolved around A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to not only bring in some food for the organization but also give the family a free night of fun.
Dear Veterans, Thank You for Your Service–Today and Every Day
To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
Remember Where Dave Grohl Stopped to Eat When He Came to East Texas?
As a member of Nirvana he was a major part of the '90s Grunge movement, as the front man of Foo Fighters, we all found out the the drummer from the '90s most iconic Grunge band has pipes. But do you remember when Dave Grohl came to Tyler, TX?. He...
Fishery in Athens, Texas Hosting Free Veterans Fishing Day Saturday
Fishing is a popular weekend activity for many in East Texas. Makes sense with all the great lakes we have available to enjoy across our area. Lake Fork is always in the top 10 for bass fishing and hosts major fishing tournaments every year. Lake Palestine is great for the weekend angler. Lake Tyler, Lake O' The Pines and Lake Sam Rayburn are great lakes for a day on the boat, too. East Texas is also home to the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center in Athens where fish research for the state is carried out along with fishing education. Saturday, the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center will host an event to honor our veterans and do some fishing.
Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas
Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX
Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
Some Weekend Fun Looking Back on the Tyler and Longview, Texas Kmart Stores
The other day, we were having an interesting watercooler talk about Kmart here at the radio station. We were just reminiscing about the locations the store was at in both Tyler and Longview and how each of those locations have changed over the years. It lead into doing some crack research into if the retail chain was even in operation anymore.
East Texas Man Executed Nearly 20 Years After Murdering His Mom
It was 2003, and Thanksgiving Day was only two days away. Carolyn Click, who was 62 at the time, lived in a mobile home in Whitehouse, Texas (just southeast of Tyler). Although she and her son, Tracy Beatty, had a history of a turbulent relationship that reportedly included daily arguments, she welcomed him back to live with her in the hope that they could mend their ways.
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
