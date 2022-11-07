Read full article on original website
Horry County voters approve extension of 1% sales tax for education capital improvement
myhorrynews.com
Horry County voters support extending sales tax for education
Horry County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved extending a 1% sales tax for school facilities. Unofficial results showed that nearly 70% of voters supported the 15-year extension. “It is a win for the people of Horry County,” said Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson. “It means that we...
myhorrynews.com
Crawford to keep S.C. House District 68 seat
Republican Heather Ammons Crawford defeated Democrat Ernest Carson in the race for the S.C. House District 68 seat Tuesday, according to unofficial results. The greater Socastee area of Horry County makes up District 68. Crawford is a Socastee native and has been in the District 68 seat since 2012. Her...
Horry County officials expecting busy Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and after two weeks of early voting, it will be one final opportunity to cast a ballot in the midterm elections.
WMBF
Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
Florence voters approve Sunday alcohol sales, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results. The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results. The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week. News13 is Your […]
myhorrynews.com
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
myhorrynews.com
Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan
The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins
Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
WMBF
From Victim to Survivor: The fight against domestic violence in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Around 20 people per minute are victims of intimate partner violence in the United States. That adds up to more than 10 million people each year. It can happen to anyone: your friend, a neighbor, a co-worker, or the person standing behind you at the coffee shop.
No injuries reported in fire that destroyed building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR. The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
cityofflorence.com
Demolition of the Old Motel is Finally Complete!
The demolition of the old motel located at 1300 E. Palmetto Street if finally complete!. The City of Florence worked closely with three great partners to make the removal of the blighted property a reality. These entities acknowledge the importance of the E. Palmetto Street gateway and recognize that redevelopment and beautification efforts at this location will create a better, safer, and more appealing entrance to Florence for travelers coming from Florence Regional Airport, Francis Marion University and Myrtle Beach and for newcomers or new businesses desiring to relocate to the area.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
yourislandnews.com
The marshes are key to our survival
It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
The NC sheriff who quit after a judge suspended him? He won re-election.
Voters chose between a former sheriff who was recorded making racist remarks and the man who made the recording.
