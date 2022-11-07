ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
myhorrynews.com

Horry County voters support extending sales tax for education

Horry County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved extending a 1% sales tax for school facilities. Unofficial results showed that nearly 70% of voters supported the 15-year extension. “It is a win for the people of Horry County,” said Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson. “It means that we...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Crawford to keep S.C. House District 68 seat

Republican Heather Ammons Crawford defeated Democrat Ernest Carson in the race for the S.C. House District 68 seat Tuesday, according to unofficial results. The greater Socastee area of Horry County makes up District 68. Crawford is a Socastee native and has been in the District 68 seat since 2012. Her...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence voters approve Sunday alcohol sales, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results. The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results. The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week. News13 is Your […]
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races

Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
myhorrynews.com

Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan

The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
LORIS, SC
borderbelt.org

Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins

Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Voting extended for one Robeson County precinct

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Voting has been extended for one Robeson County precinct, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots at the Gaddys precinct in Robeson County until 8:30 p.m., according to NCSBE. WNCN in Raleigh reported that the precinct opened an hour late because […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
cityofflorence.com

Demolition of the Old Motel is Finally Complete!

The demolition of the old motel located at 1300 E. Palmetto Street if finally complete!. The City of Florence worked closely with three great partners to make the removal of the blighted property a reality. These entities acknowledge the importance of the E. Palmetto Street gateway and recognize that redevelopment and beautification efforts at this location will create a better, safer, and more appealing entrance to Florence for travelers coming from Florence Regional Airport, Francis Marion University and Myrtle Beach and for newcomers or new businesses desiring to relocate to the area.
FLORENCE, SC
yourislandnews.com

The marshes are key to our survival

It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy