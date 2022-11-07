The demolition of the old motel located at 1300 E. Palmetto Street if finally complete!. The City of Florence worked closely with three great partners to make the removal of the blighted property a reality. These entities acknowledge the importance of the E. Palmetto Street gateway and recognize that redevelopment and beautification efforts at this location will create a better, safer, and more appealing entrance to Florence for travelers coming from Florence Regional Airport, Francis Marion University and Myrtle Beach and for newcomers or new businesses desiring to relocate to the area.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO