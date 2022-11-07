Read full article on original website
Times News
Veteran: Honor service, families for love, support
Palmerton police chief and Sgt. First Class Timothy Kromer, retired U.S. Army, said we should honor veterans and their families. Kromer, the keynote speaker for the Carbon County service in Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe, said, “Your presence here ensures that we will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.”
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 8, 1985
The awarding of four 4-H scholarships to local students highlighted the annual dinner meeting of the Carbon County Cooperative Extension Service held last night at the Lehighton American Legion Post Home. Recipients of the Rachel W. Hoffmeier Memorial Scholarships were James Diehl, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodger Diehl,...
Native American Heritage celebrated in Schuylkill County
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — These are just a few authentic Native American items in Dave McSurdy's collection. The man from Minersville has dedicated his career to teaching Native American heritage in Schuylkill county and beyond. "We should be learning about ways of life that our different than ours because most...
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Times News
Kromer’s family has long military tradition
Palmerton Police Chief and SFC Timothy Kromer, US Army Retired, comes from a family with a long tradition of military service. Krome, speaker during the Carbon County Veterans Day service Monday, said that while researching his family history, he discovered that his fifth great grandfather, Johan Wilhelm Kromer, served as an officer in the Northampton County Militia during the Revolutionary War.
Times News
Tamaqua library events
Bored? The Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., has fun things to do. A Teen Christmas T-shirt design class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while making designs with Cricut. A $5 donation is asked. Space is limited,...
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Times News
Concert to benefit fire victims
A local band will be making music for the victims of a fire that tore through their apartment building on Oct. 29. Hatter will hold a benefit concert from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Tamaqua Elks Lodge, 201 W. Broad St. The band starts at 7 p.m., and there will...
Times News
Schuylkill County marriage licenses
Alexis Cheyenne Ziegenfus and Isaac Daniel Lorah, both of New Ringgold. April H. Donnon and Eric W. Weiss, both of Tamaqua. Melissa Nicole Groff and Adam David Bush, both of Tamaqua. Jesse Joanna Russell and William C. Vanko, both of McAdoo. Alejandra Benigno De Jesus and Geraldo Gonzalez Pimentel, both...
Times News
Weatherly schools plan veterans service, activities
The Weatherly Area School District has a busy November ahead, and the public is invited to many of the events. Thanksgiving starts early with a Thanksgiving feast during lunch on Thursday – featuring the “famous Weatherly pumpkin dessert” according to director of food and nutrition Jeanine Snyder.
wkok.com
Selinsgrove: Minor Locker Room Damage at Milton, No Urine Found
SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District says its investigation revealed minor locker room damage at Milton’s Alumni Stadium last Friday night, but that did not include urine. Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski said in a letter issued Wednesday the rumor of liquid on the floor being urine...
Times News
Seven Republicans win state House races
Five Republican state representatives - including Doyle Heffley of Carbon County - will be returning to Harrisburg to serve in the House of Representatives for the next two years. They will be joined by two other GOP newcomers. The seven Republicans won their races in Tuesday’s election. Heffley defeated...
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
Walnutport Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved additional work for S&G on South Canal and Washington streets for $9,800. Funds will be used from the borough’s American Rescue Funds. • Will purchase two new lawn mowers at $10,500 each, to arrive in spring. • Agreed...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Times News
Tamaqua police log
Tamaqua police released information on several cases:. • An Easton woman wanted on a warrant for possession of illegal narcotics was taken into custody by Tamaqua police on Oct. 25. Officers located Tabitha Comstock, 23, on Market Street around 3:45 a.m. and learned she was wanted on the warrant from...
Fire destroys garage in Wyoming County
LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a garage in Wyoming County. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in Falls Township, just south of Lake Winola. The fire marshal was on the scene, but there's no word on a cause. No injuries were reported in the fire. Want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
