Swede Switzer
4d ago

Thse people are not asylum seekers. They are fleeing from socialism. In the leftist media lexicon, these people have gone from immigrants, to migrants, to refugees, to asylum seekers, in the span of two months. The next descriptive term employed will be new voters.

CBS News

Russia withdrawing troops from Kherson, the only regional capital in Ukraine that it had captured

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September. The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank, and Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank.
AFP

Trump sues to block subpoena by House January 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a subpoena from the House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, saying he has "absolute immunity" and will not testify next week.  In his lawsuit, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach Florida, Trump said sitting and former US presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents after receiving a congressional subpoena but none "has ever been compelled to do so."
CBS News

Ukraine's troops move cautiously into Kherson as Russia declares its hasty withdrawal complete

Russia's military said on Friday that it had completed its withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital that Vladimir Putin's invading army had managed to capture since he launched his full-scale war at the end of February. The military said "not a single piece of military equipment" was left on the western bank of the Dnipro River, which bisects the wider Kherson region, with the city of the same name sitting on its west bank.
CBS News

Ukrainian troops enter Kherson as Russia retreats

Russian forces have pulled out of the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, and as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, Ukraine's troops were quick to move back in of the recaptured regional capital.
CBS News

Congress members say U.S. organ transplant system is failing, contributing to unnecessary deaths

Only on “CBS Mornings,” a House subcommittee investigating organizations that help facilitate organ transplants is raising serious questions about whether they're doing enough to secure viable organs to save Americans' lives. Consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner spoke with a woman who says she's been on the waiting list for years as her health continues to deteriorate.
CBS News

Record number of Muslim Americans elected in 2022 midterms

This year's midterm elections propelled a large number of history-making politicians into office, from Congress' first Gen Z member to Maryland's first Black governor. It also proved to be historic for Muslim Americans, with a record-breaking number of community members being elected to their respective seats. Republican Mehmet Oz would...
CBS News

Biden in Egypt says U.S. will do its part to avert a "climate hell"

President Joe Biden vowed at a climate conference in Egypt Friday that U.S. will do its part to avert a "climate hell," a reference to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres' dire warning that "we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator." On Monday, Guterres told world leaders that Earth is rapidly approaching "tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible."
CBS News

Artists unite to support anti-government protests in Iran

Activists say since anti-regime protests broke out in Iran nearly two months ago, more than 300 people have been killed and 14,000 arrested, including around two dozen actors and musicians. Still, protests continue in the streets and in the form of art. Roxana Saberi has more.
CBS News

CBS News

