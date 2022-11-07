Read full article on original website
Swede Switzer
4d ago
Thse people are not asylum seekers. They are fleeing from socialism. In the leftist media lexicon, these people have gone from immigrants, to migrants, to refugees, to asylum seekers, in the span of two months. The next descriptive term employed will be new voters.
U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024 amid court battle
The Biden administration on Thursday said it would extend the deportation protections and work permits of an estimated 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras through the summer of 2024, preempting a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year. The Department of...
Migrants hoping to seek U.S. asylum face years-long legal limbo in overwhelmed system
New York — Beberlyn and her family boarded the subway to downtown Manhattan before 4 a.m. in mid-October. Their appointment with federal immigration officials wasn't until 9 o'clock, but she wanted to make sure her family would be seen. When the family arrived at 4:40, dozens of migrants were...
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Children illegally hired for graveyard shifts cleaning JBS meat plants, feds say
Children are working dangerous jobs at JBS meat processing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska, hired illegally for overnight shifts and tasks that left a 13-year-old with caustic chemical burns, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor this week asked a federal court to issue a nationwide restraining order against...
Russia withdrawing troops from Kherson, the only regional capital in Ukraine that it had captured
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September. The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank, and Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor, are still too early to call.
Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects
Democrat Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's next governor, CBS News projects. Shapiro won a key victory over a 2020 election denier in a state that projects to loom large in 2024. Jericka Duncan reports from Pittsburgh.
Texas federal judge blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled the Department of Education violated federal law.
Trump sues to block subpoena by House January 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a subpoena from the House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, saying he has "absolute immunity" and will not testify next week. In his lawsuit, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach Florida, Trump said sitting and former US presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents after receiving a congressional subpoena but none "has ever been compelled to do so."
Ukraine's troops move cautiously into Kherson as Russia declares its hasty withdrawal complete
Russia's military said on Friday that it had completed its withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital that Vladimir Putin's invading army had managed to capture since he launched his full-scale war at the end of February. The military said "not a single piece of military equipment" was left on the western bank of the Dnipro River, which bisects the wider Kherson region, with the city of the same name sitting on its west bank.
Ukrainian troops enter Kherson as Russia retreats
Russian forces have pulled out of the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, and as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, Ukraine's troops were quick to move back in of the recaptured regional capital.
Congress members say U.S. organ transplant system is failing, contributing to unnecessary deaths
Only on “CBS Mornings,” a House subcommittee investigating organizations that help facilitate organ transplants is raising serious questions about whether they're doing enough to secure viable organs to save Americans' lives. Consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner spoke with a woman who says she's been on the waiting list for years as her health continues to deteriorate.
Control of Congress remains unknown three days after midterm elections
Democrats and Republicans are still waiting to learn which party will control the House and Senate following the midterm elections. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has details on where ballots are still being counted and the races everyone has their eyes on.
President Biden calls on nations to do more to fight climate change at COP27 global summit
President Biden addressed the United Nations' COP27 climate summit on Friday. He said the U.S. is ramping up strategies to fight climate change and called on other nations to do the same. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio shares how the president's speech was received.
Record number of Muslim Americans elected in 2022 midterms
This year's midterm elections propelled a large number of history-making politicians into office, from Congress' first Gen Z member to Maryland's first Black governor. It also proved to be historic for Muslim Americans, with a record-breaking number of community members being elected to their respective seats. Republican Mehmet Oz would...
Biden in Egypt says U.S. will do its part to avert a "climate hell"
President Joe Biden vowed at a climate conference in Egypt Friday that U.S. will do its part to avert a "climate hell," a reference to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres' dire warning that "we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator." On Monday, Guterres told world leaders that Earth is rapidly approaching "tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible."
How art is amplifying the Iran protesters' demands for "woman, life, freedom!"
Chicago — With each stroke of her brush, Roya Karbakhsh paints a story about women, life, and freedom. The 35-year-old told CBS News that in her native country of Iran, she didn't have the confidence to create works of art depicting women posing proudly with their hair showing. "As...
Artists unite to support anti-government protests in Iran
Activists say since anti-regime protests broke out in Iran nearly two months ago, more than 300 people have been killed and 14,000 arrested, including around two dozen actors and musicians. Still, protests continue in the streets and in the form of art. Roxana Saberi has more.
President Biden delivers remarks on U.S. climate initiatives at COP27 climate summit in Egypt
President Biden delivered remarks on the United State's climate initiatives at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, promising funds to aid in developing nations' fight to tackle the climate crisis. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.
