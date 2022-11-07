ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasson, MN

Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
AUSTIN, MN
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester

I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
ROCHESTER, MN
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection

We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Greenhouse Expanding Into Cucumbers

OWATONNA (WJON News) - A Minnesota-based fresh vegetable grower is expanding into another crop. Bushel Boy, the Owatonna-based grower of fresh tomatoes and strawberries is expanding its lineup to include cucumbers. Bushel Boy began 32 years ago producing tomatoes for upper Midwest markets. Two years ago, they started growing strawberries...
OWATONNA, MN
Apparent New Rice County Attorney and Commissioner

Rice County voters have narrowly elected a new County Attorney and decided to keep the current Sheriff. The margin in the County Attorney's race was 118 votes. There were 90 write-in votes, 31 in Northfield and 22 in Faribault. Brian Mortenson received 12,366 total votes and incumbent John Fossum 12,248.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Good Day for Soup, Where to Get a Great Bowl in Owatonna

I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
OWATONNA, MN
Faribault Public Schools Passes One Levy, Northfield Two

The Faribault and Northfield Public School Districts asked their respective constituents for more funding to support their schools during Tuesday's General Election. Faribault had 3 questions before their district residents while Northfield asked 2 questions. The first question for Faribault kept the current levy in place for another 10 years,
NORTHFIELD, MN
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault, MN
