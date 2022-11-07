Demand from Japan for non-Japanese bonds has fallen significantly, but the Bank of Japan keeps easing. USD/JPY consolidates in a 4th wave that should take a few more months. While the trading year is not over yet, one can say that the biggest moves in the currency market in 2022 belonged to the JPY pairs. In particular, the USD/JPY exploded higher this year, triggering multiple stops and rallying until the Bank of Japan intervened.

2 DAYS AGO