Should I invest in Starbucks after the Q4 results?
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results last week, and Howard Schultz, interim chief executive officer, said that the company saw accelerating demand for Starbucks coffee around the world during the quarter. Demand for Starbucks coffee is accelerating. Starbucks reported strong fourth-quarter results on Thursday; total revenue has increased...
Analyst: buy Disney stock on recent sell-off for a 33% return
Jessica Ehrlich says Disney stock could climb to $115. She defended her bullish call on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Disney is now down about 45% versus the start of 2022. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) lost nearly 15% on Wednesday after reporting a terrible fourth-quarter and disappointing on guidance for fiscal 2023. But the sell-off, as per a Bank of America analyst, has created an exciting buying opportunity.
FTT price forecast: will FTX token go back up in value or is it doomed?
FTX Token (FTT/USD) is the native cryptocurrency used across the FTX exchange and is a utility token that allows users to get discounts. FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers numerous products, such as derivatives, options, volatility products, and leveraged tokens, and is powered by the FTX token. Are you...
Meta Platforms cutting 13% of its workforce ‘doesn’t fix the problem’
Meta Platforms Inc says it's cutting 13% of its global workforce. Rich Greenfield reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Meta shares have now recovered over 15% from its YTD low. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) opened in the green again this morning after the tech behemoth said it...
Hang Seng index just went vertical: what next?
The Hang Seng index made a strong recovery on Friday. It joined other global indices after the strong American inflation data. China reduced the number of its quarantine days. The Hang Seng index surged to the highest point since October 10, helped by two major catalysts. It spiked to a high of H$17,316, which was about 18% above the lowest level this year. It remains about 44% below its highest point in 2022.
Elon Musk seems to have gotten in the habit of selling Tesla shares
Elon Musk sold another $3.95 billion of Tesla shares in recent weeks. Shares of the EV company are also facing several other headwinds. Tesla stock made a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) made a new 52-week low this morning on reports that CEO Elon Musk...
Pro: ‘S&P 500 in a recession is fairly valued at 2,800 to 3,200’
Carnivore Trading's Dutch Masters says we're still in a bear market. He explains why in an interview with TDA Network's Nicole Petallides. S&P 500 has now recovered more than 10% versus its low last month. S&P 500 is breathing a much-awaited sigh of relief after the monthly inflation data came...
Is Roblox stock a ‘buy’ after losing 20% on Q3 earnings?
Roblox reports a wider than expected loss for its fiscal third quarter. Two analysts took a dovish note reacting to the earnings report. Roblox stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is down nearly 20% on Wednesday after the online gaming...
2 reasons why the JPY weakness is not over
Demand from Japan for non-Japanese bonds has fallen significantly, but the Bank of Japan keeps easing. USD/JPY consolidates in a 4th wave that should take a few more months. While the trading year is not over yet, one can say that the biggest moves in the currency market in 2022 belonged to the JPY pairs. In particular, the USD/JPY exploded higher this year, triggering multiple stops and rallying until the Bank of Japan intervened.
This Cathie Wood stock is up 30% on Thursday: sell into the strength?
Unity Software Inc issues encouraging guidance for the future. Needham analyst reiterates his "buy" rating on the Unity stock. The Cathie Wood stock is still down about 80% for the year. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) is up 30% on Thursday after the videogame-engine developer reported narrower than expected loss...
Coinbase stock price forecast after the FTX meltdown
Coinbase stock price has been in a strong bearish trend. The shares have plunged by more than 88% from its all-time high. The collapse of FTX and cryptocurrencies will have a negative impact. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) stock price has nosedived in the past few months. It has plunged in the...
What made Doximity stock pop up 25% this morning?
Doximity Inc reports solid revenue growth for its second quarter. The company announced a $70 million stock buyback programme. Doximity stock is still down about 45% from its year-to-date high. Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) is up about 25% on Friday after the online network for medical professionals reported encouraging results...
Opinion: here’s how you should play the markets through year-end
U.S. Consumer prices weren't up as much as expected in October. Reasons why the U.S. stocks could rally into the end of the year. The benchmark S&P 500 index ended over 5.0% up on Thursday. S&P 500 ended more than 5.0% up on Thursday after the U.S. Bureau of Labour...
Best currency pairs to buy as inflation cooled down in October
US dollar is sold accross the board, but more is expected after today's report. The most important economic report of the week, the US inflation data, was released earlier today. As it turned out, in October, inflation rose, but not as much as expected. In other words, it is cooling...
Dollar General maintains an ascending trendline. Does buying this stock make sense
Tight economies continue to drive consumers into discount chains this year. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has been benefiting from this shift. Consequently, the stock has maintained an upside, with 6.71% gains year-to-date. Consequently, DG has outperformed the market in all respects. It is worth noting that no matter how good...
McDonald’s breaks out to a new high. A time to buy the stock?
McDonald's is a good dividend and defensive buy. The stock broke past a key resistance. McDonald's could face a correction toward the $267 zone and open buy entries. Are you looking for a good stock to buy in the restaurant industry in a recession-troubled economy? McDonald Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is one such stock. The stock has a return of 2.43% year-to-date, compared to -18.54% for the composite S&P 500. A recent breakout for the stock could welcome a new high, and you will want to take advantage of it.
ITV share price forms inverted H&S as ad revenue sink
ITV (LON: ITV) share price crashed by more than 6% after the broadcaster published weak results. The stock plunged to a low of 68.66p, which was lower than this week’s high of about 73p. The shares have crashed by more than 40% from the highest level this year. ITV...
Top DEX tokens to buy after CEXs run into liquidity issues
Centralized exchanges have been running into liquidity and service issues. UNI saw a difference in its value by 61%, XLM by 40%, and CAKE by 40% in the last seven days. These cryptocurrencies are being looked at as alternatives to centralized exchange token offerings. Uniswap (UNI/USD), Stellar (XLM/USD), and PancakeSwap...
5 of the best alternatives to FTX
FTX dominated crypto headlines in recent days and not for a good reason. Even if FTX survives these turbulent times, the once powerful brand name will take a major hit. Here are five alternatives to FTX for investors to consider. FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried were two names that withhold the...
Bybit: crypto must ‘step up’ transparency efforts in FTX aftermath
The crypto exchange’s spotlight comes amid market concerns sparked by FTX’s problems. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou says entire sector has a ‘duty and obligation to do right’. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, wants to see more transparency across the crypto market as the industry once again looks to emerge from another staggering episode of confidence-supping ‘opaqueness’.
