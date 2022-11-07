Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make A Disorderly Conduct Arrest After A Driver Shows A Gun To Another Driver
A road rage incident during Wednesday evening’s commute in College Station led to an arrest. A mother and daughter told College Station police they were on Texas near George Bush when a man trying to get over into their lane showed a pistol. Getting the license plate, College Station...
Police: Reports of zip-ties on trash cans have no link to criminal activity
Law enforcement in Bryan-College Station have determined that recent reports of zip-ties being placed on trash cans have no link to criminal activity.
KBTX.com
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested in connection to the theft of five Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), a church van, trailers and other items, according to the Madisonville Police Department. The theft of the UTVs happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 24 at a Kawasaki Dealership...
kwhi.com
ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN NAVASOTA SHOOTING
Navasota police are looking for suspects in a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to a police department press release, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police were informed that several vehicles had left the scene.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors
The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Saturday in separate incidents on assault charges. Brenham police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 2200 block of South Market Street, in reference to a disturbance. Upon completing the investigation, Juan Jose Hernandez Jr. 36 of Richmond, was placed into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and making a Terroristic Threat. Hernandez was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
wtaw.com
Observant College Station Hotel Employees Leads To Two Arrests For Stealing Catalytic Converters
Employees at a College Station hotel call police just after three a.m. Saturday morning to report suspicious activity in their parking lot. Officers arrive in time to arrest two Houston area men on charges of stealing catalytic converters. According to the CSPD arrest report, officers also arrived in time to...
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating after drive-by shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No suspects have been identified after several rounds of bullets were shot into a home Friday night, Navasota police said. Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, Navasota police responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue after they received reports of shots fired. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet and several vehicles had already left the scene.
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
Shots fired near Texas A&M University cause possible threat to campus community
According to police, a male subject was sitting at a bus stop on Islander Way when a vehicle approached him and fired two shots.
KWTX
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Police Chief Issues Statement About Recent Crimes Near The Campus
Texas A&M’s police chief issues a statement after fielding many calls and messages from the campus community and concerned parents following two sexual assaults in Bryan last weekend. Chief Mike Johnson says they have increased foot patrols in and around student residential areas. Johnson says a Code Maroon alert...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
mocomotive.com
2 men, woman arrested after being found in possession of stolen camper trailers, drugs, guns in Montgomery County
PINEHURST, Texas – Two men and a woman were arrested and charged after stolen camper trailers, drugs, and weapons were found in Pinehurst, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s office. Darrel Woodard, 51, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and felon…
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
