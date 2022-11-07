Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Road closure scheduled in Norfolk on First Street
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced Wednesday that First street will be closing until summer of 2023. The City said that starting Monday, Nov. 14, a portion of First St. will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Construction updates given during Benjamin Ave. Improvement Project meeting
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk City Council hosted the public to give an update on the progress of the Benjamin Ave. Improvement Project Wednesday night. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction said that next week they will begin work on the south side of the road, shifting traffic to the north.
siouxlandnews.com
Police investigate homicide in Yankton, suspect arrested
YANKTON, S.D. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead Sunday night in Yankton. Yankton Police say that on November 6th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers were advised of a deceased female located in the 1300 block of Whiting Dr. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the death of a female and a homicide investigation began.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
WOWT
Trial pushed back for mom of Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A mom accused of helping her teen daughter get an illegal abortion has had her trial date moved. The case involves a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. The teen’s mother, Jessica Burgess,...
kscj.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON
POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE. AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE...
News Channel Nebraska
School board, city council, mayoral races go deep into the night in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Races remain tight in Madison County as votes continue to be tallied into Wednesday morning. The closest of all the races in the northeast Nebraska county appears to be in the battle for the Ward 4 seat in the Norfolk City Council. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy held a slight two-vote edge over Zach Steiner as of early Wednesday morning.
albionnewsonline.com
Cedar Rapids State Bank opens Petersburg location
Cedar Rapids State Bank has announced the official opening of their Petersburg Branch location. This will be the bank’s second location in Boone County and third overall branch. Construction has been underway since fall of 2021. “Our bank strives to support its communities with exceptional customer service and economic...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
kynt1450.com
Woman Murdered in Yankton
The Yankton Police Department says that they were advised of a deceased female on Whiting Drive in Yankton Sunday night at approximately 8 pm. Officers are reporting that upon arrival, they were able to confirm a deceased female and began a homicide investigation. YPD says that they identified Trevor Wayne...
News Channel Nebraska
Local Option Sales Tax appears headed for failure in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An attempted to used a Local Option Sales Tax to pay for millions of dollars worth of development in Norfolk appears headed for a resounding defeat. As of midnight, unofficial election results in Madison County showed the sales tax measure trailing by 30 percentage points. If approved,...
norfolkneradio.com
Two people arrested on felony drug charges
Two people were arrested Friday night after drugs were found in the vehicle. Around 8:00 p.m., Stanton County Sheriffs observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 just north of Stanton. Sheriffs made contact with 32-year-old Victoria Watkins of West Point and 35-year-old Michael Paris of Norfolk. Upon search of the vehicle, they found the parties to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. The vehicle also contained fictitious plates.
waynedailynews.com
Local Election Coverage For Northeast Nebraska
WAYNE – Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as ballots were being tallied for the 2022 General Election. City of Wayne residents were able to vote at the District 1 County Shop on election day while those who lived outside of city limits had their ballot mailed to them.
albionnewsonline.com
Boone County voters decide local contested races
Boone County voters helped decide only a few contested local races in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Unofficial election results were released Tuesday night by County Clerk Sarah Robinson. In a two-way race for Albion Mayor, incumbent Jim Jarecki defeated challenger Ashley Babl, 544 votes to 239. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne State volleyball announces six recruits on signing day
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced on Wednesday the signings of six student-athletes to attend Wayne State and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 academic year. The list includes Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Laney...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
Comments / 0