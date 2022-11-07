Two people were arrested Friday night after drugs were found in the vehicle. Around 8:00 p.m., Stanton County Sheriffs observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 just north of Stanton. Sheriffs made contact with 32-year-old Victoria Watkins of West Point and 35-year-old Michael Paris of Norfolk. Upon search of the vehicle, they found the parties to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. The vehicle also contained fictitious plates.

STANTON COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO