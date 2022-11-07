ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Road closure scheduled in Norfolk on First Street

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced Wednesday that First street will be closing until summer of 2023. The City said that starting Monday, Nov. 14, a portion of First St. will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction updates given during Benjamin Ave. Improvement Project meeting

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk City Council hosted the public to give an update on the progress of the Benjamin Ave. Improvement Project Wednesday night. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction said that next week they will begin work on the south side of the road, shifting traffic to the north.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Police investigate homicide in Yankton, suspect arrested

YANKTON, S.D. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead Sunday night in Yankton. Yankton Police say that on November 6th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers were advised of a deceased female located in the 1300 block of Whiting Dr. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the death of a female and a homicide investigation began.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
YANKTON, SD
kscj.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE. AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE...
YANKTON, SD
albionnewsonline.com

Cedar Rapids State Bank opens Petersburg location

Cedar Rapids State Bank has announced the official opening of their Petersburg Branch location. This will be the bank’s second location in Boone County and third overall branch. Construction has been underway since fall of 2021. “Our bank strives to support its communities with exceptional customer service and economic...
PETERSBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE
kynt1450.com

Woman Murdered in Yankton

The Yankton Police Department says that they were advised of a deceased female on Whiting Drive in Yankton Sunday night at approximately 8 pm. Officers are reporting that upon arrival, they were able to confirm a deceased female and began a homicide investigation. YPD says that they identified Trevor Wayne...
YANKTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Local Option Sales Tax appears headed for failure in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An attempted to used a Local Option Sales Tax to pay for millions of dollars worth of development in Norfolk appears headed for a resounding defeat. As of midnight, unofficial election results in Madison County showed the sales tax measure trailing by 30 percentage points. If approved,...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Two people arrested on felony drug charges

Two people were arrested Friday night after drugs were found in the vehicle. Around 8:00 p.m., Stanton County Sheriffs observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 just north of Stanton. Sheriffs made contact with 32-year-old Victoria Watkins of West Point and 35-year-old Michael Paris of Norfolk. Upon search of the vehicle, they found the parties to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. The vehicle also contained fictitious plates.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
waynedailynews.com

Local Election Coverage For Northeast Nebraska

WAYNE – Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as ballots were being tallied for the 2022 General Election. City of Wayne residents were able to vote at the District 1 County Shop on election day while those who lived outside of city limits had their ballot mailed to them.
WAYNE, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Boone County voters decide local contested races

Boone County voters helped decide only a few contested local races in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Unofficial election results were released Tuesday night by County Clerk Sarah Robinson. In a two-way race for Albion Mayor, incumbent Jim Jarecki defeated challenger Ashley Babl, 544 votes to 239. The...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne State volleyball announces six recruits on signing day

Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced on Wednesday the signings of six student-athletes to attend Wayne State and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 academic year. The list includes Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Laney...
WAYNE, NE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy