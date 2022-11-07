Read full article on original website
Iron range political legend Doug Johnson dies at 80
COOK, Minn. – Long-time DFL state Senator Doug Johnson, an Iron Range political legend who shaped Minnesota tax policy for decades, died earlier this week at a hospital in Cook at the age of 80. Johnson was a member of the Minnesota House from 1971 to 1976, then served in the Senate through 2002. He had a reputation as a shrewd political strategist and a fierce fighter for the Iron Range.
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warnings posted
FARGO (KFGO) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect or will be by the end of Wednesday around North Dakota. A blizzard warning has been posted for much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches in some areas Thursday.
2 winning Powerball tickets worth $100k, $50k sold in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people in North Dakota won big in this week’s Powerball drawing. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bayside Tesoro in Mandan. The prize was $50,000, but the person who bought the ticket bought the Power Play option, making it worth double. Bayside Tesoro will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
Ventura says Walz will push pot legalization, confirmed by Walz spokesperson
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Former governor Jesse Ventura says Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday’s vote that will send the Democratic incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be “one of the first” things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.
Ellison claims victory in Minnesota Attorney General race
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday over Republican Jim Schultz. Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount. “Millions of dollars were spent to sow...
