ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf

PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
PACIFICA, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
SAN JOSE, CA
7x7.com

5 Sound Bath Experiences in the Bay Area

Part meditation and part otherworldly nap, "sound baths" are meditation sessions that employ sounds and vibrations from crystal bowls, tuning forks, and rainforest sticks for a relaxing and healing experience. Devotees claim the benefits of sound baths include relief from chronic pain, digestive issues, stress, and depression. If this, er,...
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
theoldmotor.com

Unique Street Scenes in the “City by the Bay”

Today we have a set of images taken on Taylor St. in San Francisco, CA, looking in two different directions. The images are dated by the source to November 26, 1961, and the expandable lead view below looks to the south on Taylor St. located in the North Beach neighborhood. Green St. is the cross street about half a block down from the top of the hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy