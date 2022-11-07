Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on US 64 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County. According to the State Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. there was a crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Best Disposal garbage truck in the area of US 64 and Bowers Road. The Hyundai was going […]
Bay News 9
Daughter of business owner navigates inflation
DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed the value of goods made and sold in America in the second economic quarter decreased in 40 states, including North Carolina. Yet an advanced projection by the BEA shows gross domestic product will bounce back in the third quarter.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
WBTV
Driver identified in Kannapolis crash
The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community engagement sessions for...
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville commissioners nix storage facility for east side of town
MOORESVILLE – At their Nov. 7 session, town commissioners rejected plans for a proposed commercial project adjacent to what is envisioned as a major east-west corridor. A request from Brown RR LLC for annexation and utility service for a development in the northeast corner of the Rocky River Road/Shearers Road intersection – just across Rocky River from a Food Lion-anchored shopping center – triggered comments about a planned east-west thoroughfare and neighboring land uses before commissioners voted to deny the requests, even though the proposed project is an allowed use.
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Driver dies after 2 pickup trucks crash in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died after they were hurt in a crash in northeast Charlotte last week, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were called around 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 1 to North Tryon Street, just east of Sugar Creek Road. When they arrived, officers found a gray 1980 Chevrolet pickup truck and a black 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck.
kiss951.com
False Alarm: FBI Response Discovers Misleading “Body” In North Carolina
It’s never something dispatchers or responding officers want to hear. The report of a deceased and decomposing body. And that’s what FBI officials were called to investigate in North Carolina. But the seemingly serious situation turned out to be a slightly humorous one. When they arrived on the scene they saw “what appeared to be a human body” according to a press release.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
wkml.com
North Carolina Has a Surprising Safe Spot to Survive a Dragon Attack
With “House of the Dragon” getting lots of attention lately, it got us wondering about a possible attack here in North Carolina. Yes, really. You know when you wake up in the morning and roll over to kiss your sweetheart and they go “Ooooooh! You better get away from me with that dragon breath!”… Yeah, this is not THAT kind of attack.
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
North Carolina woman killed in crash, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
Bay News 9
Restaurant owner and cook talk about economy on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — How blue or red voters make North Carolina will not be known until all the ballots are counted. A local restaurant owner and cook said they have felt the squeeze of inflation. Vivo Ristorante is owned by Randi Cinelli. One issue every year is the economy....
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
WBTV
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
Comments / 0