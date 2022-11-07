ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Daughter of business owner navigates inflation

DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed the value of goods made and sold in America in the second economic quarter decreased in 40 states, including North Carolina. Yet an advanced projection by the BEA shows gross domestic product will bounce back in the third quarter.
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTV

Driver identified in Kannapolis crash

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl. Voters selected 5 new school board members. Updated: 7 hours ago. Community engagement sessions for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville commissioners nix storage facility for east side of town

MOORESVILLE – At their Nov. 7 session, town commissioners rejected plans for a proposed commercial project adjacent to what is envisioned as a major east-west corridor. A request from Brown RR LLC for annexation and utility service for a development in the northeast corner of the Rocky River Road/Shearers Road intersection – just across Rocky River from a Food Lion-anchored shopping center – triggered comments about a planned east-west thoroughfare and neighboring land uses before commissioners voted to deny the requests, even though the proposed project is an allowed use.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
kiss951.com

False Alarm: FBI Response Discovers Misleading “Body” In North Carolina

It’s never something dispatchers or responding officers want to hear. The report of a deceased and decomposing body. And that’s what FBI officials were called to investigate in North Carolina. But the seemingly serious situation turned out to be a slightly humorous one. When they arrived on the scene they saw “what appeared to be a human body” according to a press release.
LUMBERTON, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Has a Surprising Safe Spot to Survive a Dragon Attack

With “House of the Dragon” getting lots of attention lately, it got us wondering about a possible attack here in North Carolina. Yes, really. You know when you wake up in the morning and roll over to kiss your sweetheart and they go “Ooooooh! You better get away from me with that dragon breath!”… Yeah, this is not THAT kind of attack.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Bay News 9

Restaurant owner and cook talk about economy on Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — How blue or red voters make North Carolina will not be known until all the ballots are counted. A local restaurant owner and cook said they have felt the squeeze of inflation. Vivo Ristorante is owned by Randi Cinelli. One issue every year is the economy....
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy