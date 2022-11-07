Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Before You Buy The Perfect Texas Thanksgiving Turkey Read This
Thanksgiving; It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, especially if you are a Texas FOODIE!. But before you buy your Texas thanksgiving turkey, read this. Your turkey is going to set the pace for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, because we know when it comes to families in Texas, if you don't get the bird right, no amount of buttered mashed potatoes is going to save your reputation.
You Can Still Have Waterpark Fun in Texas During the Winter
For the most part, winter just means mild weather in Texas. However, we do have a few times during winter when we actually have cold weather. However, since it is 'winter,' waterparks are closed. There are still two ways that you can still head to the Waterpark this winter and one of them is within driving distance and it is the largest indoor waterpark in the Country.
Texas Man Goes Crazy Destroying Car in Dangerous Road Rage
A fender bender in Houston escalated to something more destructive than anyone could have ever imagined. Emmanuel Escot got wrapped up in an extremely violent situation in the middle of a busy road. MAKING A POLICE REPORT. Escot explains the moment the accident happened, “This guy comes over there on...
Beer Can Chucked Straight At Ted Cruz’s Face During Astro Parade
Astros winning the World Series set the entire town of Houston OFF!. Schools were canceled and streets were blocked off as the entire city packed into Downtown Houston for a massive parade celebrating the exciting win. MANY CELEBRITY APPEARANCES. Plenty of people showed up, including plenty of celebrities and politicians....
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
10 Delicious Texas Food Stops that Appeared on the Food Network
Texas is a massive state, with an even more enormous appetite. Food is everywhere. The hard part isn't finding a restaurant, it's choosing which one to eat at. There are tons of food spots that have drool-worthy food, but some have the seal of approval from the biggest foodie himself: Guy Fieri.
Texans Losing Their Minds Over Thanksgiving Calorie Count
Texans Lose Their Minds Over Thanksgiving Calorie Count. It's that time of year again when Texas finally starts to cool down and our appetites start to heat up in anticipation of the holidays!. Gobble gobble y'all! Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away!. And Texans are losing their minds when...
Crazy Spooky Stories We Tell Our Children in Texas on Halloween
If you've lived in South Texas longer than a day, you know as South Texans we share much of the culture and the legends of Mexico. Hello, ever heard of chupacabra? Exactly. Just In Time for Halloween, let me share with you the terrifying legend of Le Lechuza, just one of the many crazy spooky stories we tell our children in Texas!
This Ultimate Texas Halloween Costume Has Gone Insanely Viral
A web-shooter in one hand and spicy ketchup in the other, the ultimate Texas costume is ready to go. Meet: WhataSpidey. He is just like the normal Spiderman, except he's WhataSized. Texas loves Whataburger almost as much as they love H-E-B. It was only a matter of time before this...
Tell Us Your Thoughts: How Old Is To Old To Trick or Treat in TX
With just a few more days left until Halloween, folks all around Texas are making last minute preparations for trick or treating and Halloween parties. With just the weekend left before the big day, lots of us are scrambling for last minute Halloween costume ideas too. In fact, according to Statista, most of us spend just a little over an hour on our costumes once we decide what we want to be.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Atlanta Braves Send Houston Astros Pizza for Winning World Series
Here is a show of fantastic sportsmanship! The Houston Astros front office received a huge delivery from last year's World Series winners, the Atlanta Braves! The Houston Astros organization tweeted this earlier today. What a classy move by the Braves organization. According to ABC13.COM, This is a tradition that started...
Luke Bryan Invites Governor Ron DeSantis to the Stage at a Florida Show [Watch]
Luke Bryan's Jacksonville, Fla., show took an unexpected turn on Friday night (Oct. 28), after the singer invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the stage. DeSantis joined Bryan onstage at the beginning of the star's set, to deafening roars from the crowd. The governor tossed what appeared to be water bottles into the crowd as he made his way to Bryan, and once he arrived center stage, the singer announced that "a large portion" of proceeds from the night's show would be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund, in response to the ongoing need for relief following Hurricane Ian.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Check Out This 10 Pound Cinnamon Roll in South East Texas
You know I am always looking out for fun food stories and I just found one thanks to my social feed! Bonnie's Donuts in League City, Texas is known for its 5-pound cinnamon rolls, however, they also have a massive 10-pound cinnamon roll! If you plan on ordering this massive dessert treat, Bonnie needs at least, 1 day's notice. Check out this video that will definitely give you a sweet tooth. Check them out on Facebook.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
