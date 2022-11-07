Read full article on original website
New flag poles at Violet Hill Cemetery raised by local donors
Just in time for Veterans Day, 26 new flag poles with flags have been raised in the Veterans Circle at Violet Hill Cemetery. Some of the people who made the new installation possible gathered Wednesday morning to survey the recent work carried out by Violet Hill Sexton Richie Steadman and his crew of city workers.
Republicans extend domination of Iowa state, county politics
Republicans enlarged their domination of state politics in Iowa Tuesday. Unofficial results Wednesday showed Republicans increasing their numbers in the 100-seat Iowa House of Representatives from 60 to 64 and in the 50-seat Iowa Senate from 32 to 34. One closely watched state Senate race saw first-term incumbent Democratic Sen....
The City of Windsor Heights Continues Annual Veteran Day Celebration
The City of Windsor Heights will be hosting its Annual Veterans Day Event as a show of appreciation for the city’s veterans and their families. Windsor Heights, IA – The City of Windsor Heights will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Luncheon to honor our nation’s heroes and engage the community in a touching day of events focused on appreciation and support. The event will be a catered lunch held at the Windsor Heights Community Center with participation from local schools, the Iowa National Guard, and the Gold Star Museum.
Iowa Learning Farms hosts Conservation On Tap in Cumming
Ames, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Madison County, will host “Conservation On Tap,” Wednesday, November 30, from 6-7 p.m. at Iowa Distilling Company in Cumming, Iowa. The in-person event will provide local farmers, landowners and interested Iowans with a chance to discuss conservation practices and ask questions.
Letter to the editor: Reader will miss big-hearted sports writer
I’m incredibly sad to learn of the passing of my former coworker and my friend, Jeff Webster. As an aspiring journalist, I walked into the Perry Chief and asked how I could help in 2001. They handed me a camera — a film camera (look that one up, kids) — and I was off taking blurry football photos and developing them in a darkroom (another reference some of you won’t get.)
Josh Wuebker named new Perry Public Works Director
Josh Wuebker of Perry has been chosen as the new director of the Perry Public Works Department, the city announced Tuesday. Wuebker has worked in the Perry Public Works Department since 2002 and served most recently as the department’s deputy director. Wuebker, a Perry native who has lived in...
First Interstate Bank donates $2,000 to Perry Food Pantry
The First Interstate Bank in Perry presented a donation of $2,000 to the Perry Food Pantry at Tuesday night’s meeting of the pantry board of directors. Tim Farmer of Perry, president of the Perry Food Pantry Board of Directors, accepted the donation from Sarah Cerwinske of the First Interstate Bank. Cerwinske also happens to sit on the pantry board.
ISU warns students about ‘outdated, unfriendly, discriminatory’ voting policies in Iowa
Iowa State University put together a correspondence letting people know about voting in Iowa as it relates to “names and gender issues.”. “Voting can be tricky for people who have chosen a new name, are recently married or divorced, or who do not conform to the gender binary,” the document starts. “This handout describes some of the issues and pitfalls to watch out for when casting a vote in Iowa.”
Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape from probation center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is now back in law enforcement custody after she escaped from a probation center last week. She was booked into the Polk County Jail around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents said Lewis, 18, cut off...
Multiple arrests after Des Moines kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October. Police began investigating Monday night after 20-year-old Capone Blake was reported missing as the victim of a rumored kidnapping, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Tuesday morning, police found evidence Blake had been held against his will and beaten at an apartment in the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue, then moved to an apartment in the 5000 block of SW 9th Street where the assault continued.
Behind the scenes at a local TV station on election night
The most important part of election night for TV news is getting the numbers fast and getting them right. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration using images via Canva) Most journalists love election night. It’s fast-paced, exciting, late-breaking, unpredictable. You know in your heart that viewers and readers really want to know what happened, so it takes all your skills to deliver a ton of information in an understandable way.
DART goes fare-free to get voters to the polls on Tuesday
The cost of a bus trip won’t keep anyone in Des Moines from voting on Tuesday. “All DART Local, Express, On Demand, and On Call services are FREE on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 to help support our community to get out and vote,” the Des Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) said in a statement. “Polls in Polk County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but DART is free to ride all day.”
