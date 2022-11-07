The City of Windsor Heights will be hosting its Annual Veterans Day Event as a show of appreciation for the city’s veterans and their families. Windsor Heights, IA – The City of Windsor Heights will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Luncheon to honor our nation’s heroes and engage the community in a touching day of events focused on appreciation and support. The event will be a catered lunch held at the Windsor Heights Community Center with participation from local schools, the Iowa National Guard, and the Gold Star Museum.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO