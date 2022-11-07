Read full article on original website
Related
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed
What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
The side effects to expect after getting an Omicron booster — and what happens if you get a flu shot at the same time
It is safe to get the updated COVID-19 booster and your annual flu shot at the same visit, but you might have a slightly higher risk of fatigue after.
RSV cases among kids are spiking in US, reports say. How to spot the respiratory illness
Here’s what parents should watch out for.
Study confirms Covid-19 deaths ‘rare’ among children
Some 81 children and young people died from Covid-19 in England in the first 21 months of the coronavirus, new figures show.Between March 2020 and December 2021 some 185 under 20s died within 100 days of a confirmed case of Covid-19.Among the deaths attributed to Covid-19, 75% of these were among children with underlying health conditions – particularly those who are immunocompromised or have severe neurodisability.Half of Covid-19 deaths among children occurred within a week of infection, most died within a month.Our national surveillance in England continues to show a very, very low risk of death due to Covid-19 in...
CNBC
Covid, flu, RSV: Here are the best masks and masking methods for protection against the 'tripledemic'
As we get deeper into fall season, experts are warning of a potential 'tripledemic' – the circulation of Covid-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), all at the same time. Infections from the new "Scrabble" variants are increasing, hospitalizations from RSV are skyrocketing at a terrifying pace, and...
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Flu season is off to an early start in the U.S. One group that often avoids the worst of it could get hit hardest
The flu season may be coming early this year and hitting children harder than usual. Doctors and public health officials are keeping a close eye on U.S. flu cases this fall out of concern that the virus will strike early, particularly among kids. Because the Northern Hemisphere’s influenza season often...
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
What Those With Asthma or COPD Need to Know About Whooping Cough
Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is an extremely contagious bacterial infection that can lead to severe, sometimes life-threatening health problems, such as exacerbation of chronic medical conditions — including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Fall is one of the times of year that pertussis peaks in...
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
When your body fights off an infection, you develop a fever. If you have arthritis, your joints will hurt. If a bee stings your hand, your hand will swell up and become stiff. These are all manifestations of inflammation occurring in the body. We are two immunologists who study how the immune system reacts during infections, vaccination and autoimmune diseases where the body starts attacking itself. While inflammation is commonly associated with the pain of an injury or the many diseases it can cause, it is an important part of the normal immune response. The problems arise when this normally helpful function...
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19 Vaccination & the Timing of Surgery After COVID-19 Infection
The goal of this study was to determine whether or not anesthetic type or status affected the short-term risks associated with surgery after infection with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). It is recommended that surgical procedures following a COVID-19 infection be postponed to reduce the risk of complications. However, earlier research relied on samples from populations where vaccination rates were with low or nonexistent vaccination ratess conducted on all patients in a healthcare system who had a planned operation between January 1, 2018, and February 28, 2022 (N=228,913). Patients were categorized into those who underwent surgery within the first four weeks after a positive COVID-19 test (“early post-COVID-19”), those who underwent surgery between the fifth and thirtieth weeks after a positive COVID-19 test (“mid post-COVID-19”), those who underwent surgery more than eight weeks after a positive COVID-19 test (“late post-COVID-19”), those who underwent surgery at least 30 days before a subsequent COVID-19 The early post-COVID-19 group had a substantially higher adjusted rate of perioperative problems than the pre-COVID-19 group (relative risk: 1.55; P=0.05), but only among patients who were not fully vaccinated at the time of COVID-19 infection. No statistically significant difference in risk was seen between patients who were fully vaccinated (0.66; P=1.00) and those who were not fully vaccinated but received surgery under local anesthesia (0.52; P=0.83). Patients who were fully immunized or who underwent surgery without general anesthesia did not face increased risks from undergoing surgery soon after contracting COVID-19. Previous infection with COVID-19 has been linked to increased perioperative risks, but this association is complex, and further study is needed to understand it better.
Disease spotting AI ‘could be key to cutting hospital pressures’
Lung diseases like tuberculosis and pneumonia can be diagnosed in a matter of minutes using artificial intelligence – and university researchers have said the technology could be key in easing winter pressures on hospitals.Developed by the University of the West of Scotland, the technology originally created to quickly detect Covid-19 from X-ray images has been proven to automatically identify a range of different lung diseases.Professor Naeem Ramzan, researcher at the Scottish university, said: “Systems such as this could prove to be crucial for busy medical teams worldwide.”Recent advances in AI have made automated diagnosis using chest X-ray scans a very...
Comments / 1