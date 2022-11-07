ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood bowlers sweep Lawrence County

Creek Wood traveled to Lawrence County last week as the Red Hawks and Lady Red Hawks bowling teams moved their records to 2-0 each. Wyatt Daniel led Creek Wood with a 258 in the first game as Luke Turpin added a 234 while Ryan Watts bowled a 207 and Aidan Rymer shot a 203 as well.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State announces Mock Election results

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County Schools graduation rate over 94%

The Dickson County School Board reviewed its graduation rates at its regular October meeting. According to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education, the district had a systemwide graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year of 94.2%, which exceeded the statewide average of 89.8%.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results

Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

CODE RED: 11-car accident shuts down I-65 S. in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A huge multi-vehicle accident has drivers searching for alternate routes through Sumner County this morning. An 11-car accident has shut down I-65 South at mile marker 102, according to Millersville Police. The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All traffic is being rerouted to exit...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
FRANKLIN, TN

