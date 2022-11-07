Read full article on original website
Related
dicksonpost.com
TSSAA unveils initial football regions for 2023, 2024 seasons
Tennessee high school football will have a fresh look next year. The TSSAA has set initial football regions for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood bowlers sweep Lawrence County
Creek Wood traveled to Lawrence County last week as the Red Hawks and Lady Red Hawks bowling teams moved their records to 2-0 each. Wyatt Daniel led Creek Wood with a 258 in the first game as Luke Turpin added a 234 while Ryan Watts bowled a 207 and Aidan Rymer shot a 203 as well.
WYSH AM 1380
State announces Mock Election results
Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. This year 50,940 students from 285 Tennessee elementary, middle and high schools participated in the mock election. Secretary Hargett announced...
Man hit on side of I-40 East in Dickson County, left in critical condition
A man was hit while trying to change a flat tire in Dickson County Tuesday evening because a motorist reportedly failed to move over on Interstate 40.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson County Schools graduation rate over 94%
The Dickson County School Board reviewed its graduation rates at its regular October meeting. According to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education, the district had a systemwide graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year of 94.2%, which exceeded the statewide average of 89.8%.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
williamsonhomepage.com
Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results
Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
Robertson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Robertson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
fox17.com
CODE RED: 11-car accident shuts down I-65 S. in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A huge multi-vehicle accident has drivers searching for alternate routes through Sumner County this morning. An 11-car accident has shut down I-65 South at mile marker 102, according to Millersville Police. The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. All traffic is being rerouted to exit...
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
rewind943.com
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County
Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.
Nashville Parent
Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
Comments / 0