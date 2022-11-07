Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
journalaz.com
2022 General Election results
General Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 166,052. Ballots Cast: 101,597. Voter Turnout: 61.18%. Coconino County. Precincts...
foxwilmington.com
In Arizona, voting machine glitch gives way to election integrity concerns
A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
AZFamily
Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night
While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
12news.com
Judge blocks hand-count of ballots in Cochise County
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy.
12news.com
Arizona election results: Ballot propositions 130 209, 211 pass; 128 Legislature initiative rejected
PHOENIX — There were 10 ballot propositions that voters got to decide which, if any, should be codified into law. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status and decreasing medical debt interest rates. The description...
Results: Gosar easily wins seat in Arizona's 9th Congressional District
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican Paul Gosar has won another term in Congress after the Associated Press quickly declared him the victor in a race for a congressional seat representing the western side of Arizona. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has represented this region of the state since 2011. Arizona's...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Ballot counting continues for various Arizona statewide races
PHOENIX - Besides governor, voters in Arizona have cast their vote for various other statewide offices. There are two major candidates who are vying to succeed incumbent Katie Hobbs: Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes. Hobbs did not run for re-election, as she opted to run for governor. Should...
fox10phoenix.com
'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events
PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
AZFamily
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. An appeal of the judge’s decision is likely. Election Day is Tuesday. McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs takes the stage as votes are being counted
While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor
During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
