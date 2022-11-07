ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
CarBuzz.com

5 Cars Perfect For A Dodge Inline-Six HurriCrate Engine Swap

Dodge's decision to offer a series of crate engines based on its new Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six is a brilliant move. It also adds further fuel to the rumor that the Hurricane will power Dodge's next-generation muscle cars. It's an open secret that it will be used in Jeep and Ram products, but not as a replacement for the V8 models, but rather in addition.
CarBuzz.com

E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip

The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
CarBuzz.com

The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild

Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Business Insider

Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....

