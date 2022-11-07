ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

America’s Largest Military Bases

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRmox_0j1ygnS700 The U.S. military is not only considered the most effective fighting force in the world, but also among the largest. While there are nearly 160,000 active duty U.S. military personnel deployed abroad and on ships at sea, the vast majority of American troops are stationed at bases within the United States.

There are hundreds of military bases across the 50 states and Washington D.C., home to nearly 1.2 million active-duty service members and their families, according to the Department of Defense’s report Demographics Profile of the Military Community. These domestic military installations vary considerably in personnel capacity, and many of them have populations equivalent to that of a mid-size city. (Here is a look at America’s 25 military cities.)

Using DoD military demographics data for 2019 - the most recent year of comprehensive data by base - 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s largest military bases. For the purposes of this story, only bases housing active-duty military personnel for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and DoD were considered.

The number of active-duty military personnel stationed at the 26 military installations on this last ranges from just over 10,000 to nearly 50,000. Including military family members, some of the bases on this list have populations exceeding 100,000.

The Army is the largest branch of the U.S. military by headcount, and the majority of bases on this list are Army bases. Five bases on this list are under the purview of the U.S. Navy, including the largest naval complex in the world. Meanwhile, the Air Force and Marine Corps have two bases with over 10,000 active duty service members each.

Many of the bases on this list will be familiar to military men and women and their families, as they serve as basic training sites. The Army uses Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for boot camp, and each ranks among the largest bases in the country. Boot camp locations for the Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps also appear on this list. (Here is a look at what it takes to be in 16 of America’s elite military forces.)

Other bases - including several bases larger than those used for basic training - serve a variety of functions, including operational support, maintaining deployment-ready forces, and continued advanced training.

Click here to see America's largest military bases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IDQy_0j1ygnS700

26. Nellis AFB, Nevada
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,168 (89.2% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,937
> Service branch: Air Force
> Location: 8 miles from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeCcE_0j1ygnS700

25. Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,222 (21.5% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,697
> Service branch: Navy
> Location: 6 miles from Honolulu

ALSO READ: States With the Largest US Army Presence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bccFW_0j1ygnS700

24. Mayport NAVSTA, Florida
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,442 (15.7% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,013
> Service branch: Navy
> Location: 10 miles from Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0I6r_0j1ygnS700

23. Fort Sam Houston, Texas
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,721 (8.8% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,655
> Service branch: Army
> Location: San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vRlR_0j1ygnS700

22. Fort George G. Meade, Maryland
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,140 (39.8% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 26,041
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 15 miles from Baltimore

21. Fort Gordon, Georgia
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,220 (16.5% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,636
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 12 miles from Augusta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49km4o_0j1ygnS700

20. Fort Jackson, South Carolina
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,545 (28.4% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 20,589
> Service branch: Army
> Location: Columbia

ALSO READ: The Greatest Generals in American History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCd4B_0j1ygnS700

19. Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 12,218 (72.3% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 23,479
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 85 miles from Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bOJE_0j1ygnS700

18. Fort Sill, Oklahoma
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 13,310 (59.2% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 26,189
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 90 miles from Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQKmi_0j1ygnS700

17. Schofield Barracks, Hawaii
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,057 (31.7% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 34,022
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 20 miles from Honolulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeLAT_0j1ygnS700

16. Fort Drum, New York
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,195 (74.7% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 32,011
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 8 miles from Watertown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBFjv_0j1ygnS700

15. Fort Riley, Kansas
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,214 (69.8% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 33,295
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 50 miles from Topeka

ALSO READ: 33 Forts That Are as Old as America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGBab_0j1ygnS700

14. Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,726 (72.8% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,875
> Service branch: Navy
> Location: 30 miles from Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oAZB_0j1ygnS700

13. Fort Stewart, Georgia
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 19,476 (28.6% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 45,302
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 35 miles from Savannah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8G21_0j1ygnS700

12. Lackland AFB, Texas
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 22,220 (18.2% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 42,521
> Service branch: Air Force
> Location: 5 miles from San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW3dk_0j1ygnS700

11. Fort Benning, Georgia
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 24,305 (35.7% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 46,785
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 5 miles from Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EkPN_0j1ygnS700

10. Fort Carson, Colorado
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 24,520 (68.4% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 57,473
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 6 miles from Colorado Springs

ALSO READ: What It Takes To Be In 16 of America’s Elite Military Forces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228yru_0j1ygnS700

9. Fort Bliss, Texas
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,100 (21.3% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 60,307
> Service branch: Army
> Location: El Paso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXlwF_0j1ygnS700

8. Fort Lewis, Washington
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,512 (44.6% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 62,831
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 12 miles from Tacoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmxuK_0j1ygnS700

7. Fort Campbell, Kentucky
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,824 (83.1% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 62,977
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 50 miles from Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXQEW_0j1ygnS700

6. San Diego NAVSTA, California
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 32,983 (20.0% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 66,557
> Service branch: Navy
> Location: San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGoem_0j1ygnS700

5. Fort Hood, Texas
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 36,697 (30.0% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 83,815
> Service branch: Army
> Location: Killeen

ALSO READ: The Size of the US Military Each Year Since the Korean War

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RAHV_0j1ygnS700

4. Camp Lejeune MCB, North Carolina
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 38,706 (37.1% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 72,106
> Service branch: Marine Corps
> Location: 3 miles from Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G92fW_0j1ygnS700

3. Camp Pendleton, California
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 39,690 (24.0% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 70,700
> Service branch: Marine Corps
> Location: 35 miles from San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eckxT_0j1ygnS700

2. Fort Bragg, North Carolina
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 45,055 (43.2% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 109,101
> Service branch: Army
> Location: 10 miles from Fayetteville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXcc1_0j1ygnS700

1. Norfolk Naval Base, Virginia
> Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 47,368 (37.5% of mil. personnel in state)
> All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 100,893
> Service branch: Navy
> Location: Norfolk

PNut67
2d ago

Camp Pendleton, Camp Lejeune 1985-1987 USMC ....Happy Veterans Day to all veterans, current Enlisted, & their families.OORAH!

Enforcer5
2d ago

Putin's military was also the top fighting force in the world...So what happen to Putin's military is going to happen to us if we don't stay on top of our game...

I
1d ago

Ft. Bragg, N.C. Home of the Airborne………….. Thank you for your service………. Happy Veterans Day………. Live everyday for those who gave all 🇺🇸🙏🏾

