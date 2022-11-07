ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: I can bench everybody if we go off bad games

Apparently, the Carolina Panthers are going to have to see more than just one bad day to replace PJ Walker. On Monday, following his team’s disastrous Week 9 showing, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Walker will remain the starting quarterback heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. So when asked why fans should believe in the decision, especially considering Walker’s particularly flat performance in yesterday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilks gave this response:
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Browns hit bye in precarious state as Watson's return looms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's arrival in March brought expectations, scrutiny and distractions to Cleveland. It changed everything about the Browns. So did his 11-game suspension. Once they learned their newly acquired franchise quarterback would miss the first two months after Watson settled with the NFL following sexual misconduct...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL

