Apparently, the Carolina Panthers are going to have to see more than just one bad day to replace PJ Walker. On Monday, following his team’s disastrous Week 9 showing, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Walker will remain the starting quarterback heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. So when asked why fans should believe in the decision, especially considering Walker’s particularly flat performance in yesterday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilks gave this response:

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO