Kentucky State

rockcandymtns
2d ago

repubs have already gone overboard with their smaller government bull crap imo. Will literally starve anything.

Sundown Lightfoot
2d ago

Bull Excrement. Trumps big beautiful free health care plan in 2 weeks? The cultist are still waiting.

Bob Miller
1d ago

Whatever you do, DO NOT let anyone at the Pentagon or VA get involved! This has been such a nightmare for so many of us Veteran’s having to personally track down our digital health files!

