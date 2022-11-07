Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson responds to disrespect from former head coach
The Russell Wilson era in Denver hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start. The Broncos’ offense has scuffled, and Wilson is off to one of his worst starts of his career. His former head coach, Pete Carroll, threw some shade at Wilson this week. It was indirect, but...
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich describes how he got the news he was being fired by Jim Irsay.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Injury reports for Vikings, Bills filled with key players
Lots of big names to keep tabs on this week.
FOX Sports
Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers' running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
FOX Sports
NFC East rivals set for Monday night meeting in Philadelphia
WASHINGTON (4-5) at PHILADELPHIA (8-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-4-1; Philadelphia 5-3. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-8 on Sept. 25, 2022, in Washington. LAST WEEK: Commanders lost to Vikings, 20-17. Eagles beat Houston 29-17 on Thursday, Nov. 3. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH...
FOX Sports
Browns hope to go '1-0' when they visit hot Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them. “It kind...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game
This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
FOX Sports
How Dan Lanning and Bo Nix turned Oregon's season around
Five and a half hours on a plane is a long time for anyone to sit and think, but for football players after a loss, it’s an eternity. Not only are you dealing with the physical fallout from playing a hard-hitting game on Saturday within the confines of a pressurized cabin, but you’re also engrossed with the mental aspect of recapping every play over and over and over — in one’s mind and, often, on an iPad screen loaded with the video.
Packers Sign Receiver (to Practice Squad)
The Green Bay Packers have signed Jeff Cotton, a former All-American receiver.
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team win its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed for his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future.
FOX Sports
Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
FOX Sports
Why Michigan and Ohio State are rooting for chaos
Ohio State and Michigan share one of the best rivalries in sports, an intense and tribal spat, made even more fascinating by the complexities of college football and the vagaries of its conference structure. It’s a heavy feud. This year, like in many others, it’s complicated. Consider this:...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers has dominated Cowboys. How will he approach Sunday's game?
Things may be coming full-circle for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as he returns to Green Bay for the first time as a member of the opposition, but they are on a continuous loop for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Cowboys. He's hoping it stays that way this Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Look for the Raiders to cover, other best bets
This is a big week in the NFL. The Cowboys and the Packers are facing off in America's Game of the Week on FOX, there's an NFC South battle going down in Germany and the reigning Super Bowl champs are trying to bounce back. We've got some exciting matchups to...
Comments / 0