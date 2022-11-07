Read full article on original website
Food & Wine
Apple Flambé Pie
Apple cider and a combination of fresh, cooked, and dried apples join forces in this stovetop apple pie filling enhanced with licorice-laced pops of toasted fennel seeds and fragrant orange zest. Just before serving, the pie is topped with flaming Calvados for an extra punch of apple flavor — or, if you'd like to play off the cinnamon in the pie, flambé using Fireball. (Stay classy!) You can make this pie with any prepared piecrust, but for an additional twist, pair it with a Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust (pictured) — it's a great match for the caramel apple filling. Look for unsweetened cold-pressed apple cider in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Shelf-stable cider is often heat-treated and will have a muted flavor. Any bourbon or brandy with an ABV of 40% or higher will work for flambéing.
12tomatoes.com
Apple Pie Shortbread Bars
The best of apple crumble, apple pie, and dessert bars all in one. When it comes to apple desserts there are so many wonderful ways to make these fruits into really satisfying treats. From apple crumble to classic apple pie they are all delicious. There’s no apple dessert I’d turn down! But, these apple pie shortbread bars are a fun take on these classics, with a shortbread base that resembles a pie crust and a delectable crumble topping. It’s the best of both worlds in one bar.
How to Make Fried Apple Pies
What could be better than a slice of sweet apple pie? A hand-held fried apple pie you can take anywhere! This recipe for half-moon pastries is based on Amish fry pies, delectable little hand pies found in bakeries and roadside stands all around the rolling hills of Amish country. Filled...
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
EverydayHealth.com
TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier
Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats
A fun Thanksgiving treat, these Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats are a fun, kid-friendly dessert that are not only cute, but flavorful and a cute addition to your dessert table!. A FUN PUMPKIN RICE KRISPIES RECIPE. I absolutely love Rice Krispies Treats! I love to play around with them and...
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Delish
Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Bites
Frozen puff pastry is a great staple to have in your freezer at all times. It can transform almost any ingredient into a showstopping bake. This recipe uses the freezer staple and the humble onion to make a mini holiday appetizer that wows. These are a great finger food to pile onto a platter for your Thanksgiving dinner or holiday celebration, but would be equally delicious served with a side salad as an elegant lunch. You’ll be amazed at how easy they are to make and how impressed people will be when they eat one.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes (Gluten and Dairy Free)
These are more of a custardy pie center than a cupcake, and will sink in the middle as they cook. Just fill in the center with whipped cream. Use good cupcake liner, and let them cool completely so they don’t stick to the liner. Ingredients (12 cupcakes) 15 ounce...
recipesgram.com
Grandma’s Apple Crumble Cake
This delicious Italian apple crumble cake is ideal to enjoy for an afternoon break with a cup of coffee or tea, or for a breakfast. It is easy and simple to prepare – you will need just 10 minutes to make it plus around 40 minutes to cook. My nonna Angela used to make this crumble cake each autumn when we visited her. What makes this apple crumble cake so special is its smell that will bring you back to childhood. Here is the recipe:
The Daily South
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie
Classic pecan pie gets its signature ooey-gooey filling from a combination of sugar, eggs, and corn syrup, but this twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert uses the custard base of a chess pie to achieve a similarly sticky and sweet filling. The addition of cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips add bittersweet notes that balance out the treacly, pecan studded pie.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe
Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Delish
Jennifer Garner On Her Favorite Dinner Recipe, Getting Kids To Love Vegetables, And Fighting Food Insecurity
Jennifer Garner knows what life is like for a busy mom. From bouncing between acting gigs, back-to-back meetings, and picking her three kids up from school and practice, she certainly wears many hats. But regardless of how many responsibilities she's juggling, Garner always makes time for high-quality food. If you...
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
12tomatoes.com
Amish Peanut Butter Pie
Incredibly creamy and packed with flavor. Growing up in an area where there are Amish communities means growing up with a lot of yummy food! Amish communities are largely closed to outsiders, but their roadside produce stalls and baked goods businesses are well known to anyone within a certain radius.
