Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
Traffic reopens after fatal wreck on Loop 281 in Longview
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck on Wednesday morning has shut down all east and westbound lanes in the 800 block of Loop 281 in Longview at Alpine Road, according to police. Officials at the scene said the crash was a […]
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a semi-truck rollover Wednesday morning. The “major crash” is located at TX-315E and FM 840, according to Rusk County OEM.
Local Disaster Declaration Issued For Hopkins County Following Friday’s Tornado, Storms
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Tuesday morning signed a local disaster declaration for Hopkins County, citing damages from Friday’s tornadoes and the storms which swept through Hopkins County as the cause. The designation states the county “experienced tornadoes, high winds, fallen trees, flooding and water damages that have caused...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Police: At least 1 dead after major wreck on Alpine Rd., Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning. Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
Officials encourage East Texans to have a tornado safety plan
CASS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday night the National Weather Service has increased the number of tornados to nine from last Friday’s storm. They struck from North Texas and into the Ark-La-Tex area. Officials confirmed seven of those tornadoes touched down in East Texas. The city of Hughes...
Semi-truck rollover crash reported on SH 315 in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported on State Highway Highway 315 near FM 840 Wednesday morning in Rusk County. Officials with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a semi-truck rolled over and no further information is available at this time.
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
(KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex are recovering after experiencing deadly tornadoes and other severe weather Friday. There were two deaths, lots of injuries and damage reported. It made for a rough weekend for Southern Oklahoma, East Texas and other areas starting Friday evening when severe storms rolled through....
Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
Storm damage from Friday, November 5
Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 in Harrison County is back open after vehicle fire
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Officials from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office have opened I-20 back up after a vehicle caught on fire on the eastbound at the 615 mile marker.
Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
Stop by One of These Blood Drives in Texarkana & Surrounding Areas in November
Did you know that one donation of blood can actually help up to three people? You can make a difference and it takes very little time to donate. During the Holiday season donations drop off but the need is still there. Please stop by one of these Life Share blood drives this month.
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit East Texas on Friday, 9 total
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornados touched down in East Texas during Friday’s severe weather. NWS also said that at least nine tornados touched down across all Texas on Friday. NWS released the following map of confirmed and potential tornado paths from across East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana: The following […]
