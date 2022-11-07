ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

KTRE

Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cleanup process from Friday’s tornadoes will be a lengthy one for many East Texans trying to get their lives back together. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we have no power, we couldn’t eat, and money is going to be tight, so I’m very thankful for all of the help that we have received,” says tornado survivor Shequila Hawkins.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
TYLER, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Storm damage from Friday, November 5

Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KLTV

Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez

Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
TEXAS STATE

