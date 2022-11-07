Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
3-Alarm Fire Tears Through 2,800-Square-Foot Natick Home (UPDATE)
Multiple crews extinguished a 3-alarm fire at a massive home in Natick, officials said. The fire broke out at 11 Union Street around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, WCVB reports. Footage and images captured heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home, where Natick Fire said the fire begun.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Car crashes into Swampscott Stop & Stop
A North Shore Stop & Shop had a massive mess to cleanup Monday. Swampscott Police confirmed to Boston 25 that a car crashed through the side of the Stop & Shop on Paradise Street. Footage sent into Boston 25 shows debris littering pickup and delivery area and a large hold...
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
thelocalne.ws
Bicyclist injured in Monday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A bicyclist has been taken to Beverly Hospital after he was struck by a car on Monday. The crash happened at 3:55 p.m. on Central Street in the stretch between CVS and Mineral Street. At the time, the dispatcher radioed that the cyclist was unconscious. Later, however,...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
Framingham Police Arrest Hopkinton Man on Drunk Driving Charge at Noon
FRAMINGHAM — Framingham Police arrested a Hopkinton man on a drunk driving charge on Friday afternoon at noon. Framingham Police received a report of an “erratic operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Officers located the vehicle and after a brief investigation determined he was under...
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including 2 $10,000 Winners At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Nov 5, 2022 — $1,000 — $2,000,000 50X Cashword — Sonny’s Mobil On The Run. Fri, Nov 4, 2022 — $10,000 — 100X THE MONEY —...
nbcboston.com
Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park to Open in Everett
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is on the way. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in Everett, with the post indicating that the Elm Way spot will include a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog park that features a full-service bar along with multiple on- and off-leash areas (both inside and outside). If all goes as planned, Park-9 Dog Bar--whose slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans"--will open in the early part of 2023.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.” The victim was […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
