Saugus, MA

WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released

The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
SEABROOK, NH
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into Swampscott Stop & Stop

A North Shore Stop & Shop had a massive mess to cleanup Monday. Swampscott Police confirmed to Boston 25 that a car crashed through the side of the Stop & Shop on Paradise Street. Footage sent into Boston 25 shows debris littering pickup and delivery area and a large hold...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
thelocalne.ws

Bicyclist injured in Monday afternoon crash

IPSWICH — A bicyclist has been taken to Beverly Hospital after he was struck by a car on Monday. The crash happened at 3:55 p.m. on Central Street in the stretch between CVS and Mineral Street. At the time, the dispatcher radioed that the cyclist was unconscious. Later, however,...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park to Open in Everett

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is on the way. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in Everett, with the post indicating that the Elm Way spot will include a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog park that features a full-service bar along with multiple on- and off-leash areas (both inside and outside). If all goes as planned, Park-9 Dog Bar--whose slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans"--will open in the early part of 2023.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.”  The victim was […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA

