AFP

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event.  The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles. 
Reuters

Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.

