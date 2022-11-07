Read full article on original website
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march
Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event. The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles.
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.
Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian heads of government were due to hold talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, as the region tries to navigate the growing rivalry between China and Western powers.
Japan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday he hoped the two countries could strive toward building a "constructive and stable" relationship, Japan's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
