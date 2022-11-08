ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish and reported boyfriend Jesse Rutherford make a cozy red carpet debut in matching Gucci pajamas

By Libby Torres
 3 days ago
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford in 2022. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet debut over the weekend, stepping out in matching Gucci pajamas and a Gucci blanket.

The duo attended the 11th annual Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, and posed for photos on the purple carpet beforehand.

Eilish, 21, wore a floor-length nightgown, robe, and eye mask, all monogrammed with the Italian brand's signature "G." Rutherford, 31, wore a two-piece pajama set and matching slippers. The couple even cozied up underneath the monogrammed blanket for several photos.

Eilish seemingly confirmed her romance with Rutherford, lead singer of alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, with an recent Instagram post showing off their Halloween costumes.

As Insider's music reporter Callie Ahlgrim originally reported, the photo shows Eilish wearing a baby costume (complete with exaggerated makeup and a teddy-bear bonnet), while Rutherford is dressed as a balding old man. It appears that the couple's costumes are meant to poke fun at their 11-year age gap.

Eilish and Rutherford first sparked romance rumors after they were pictured having dinner together in October. The couple was later seen kissing outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles and holding hands at Universal Studios.

While neither the "Bad Guy" singer nor Rutherford have spoken publicly about their romance thus far, the 20-year-old previously revealed that she was a huge fan of The Neighbourhood when she was younger, and even met Rutherford when she was 15.

