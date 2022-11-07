Read full article on original website
Republicans defeat long-serving Democrats for AG, treasurer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans strengthened their hold over Iowa politics in Tuesday's election by maintaining big majorities in the legislature and winning races for statewide offices, including attorney general and treasurer. As expected, Gov. Kim Reynolds was reelected by a wide margin, but Republican candidates for other...
Kentucky measure to let lawmakers call special session fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters delivered a setback to Republican lawmakers in their pursuit of more power, rejecting a proposed constitutional amendment that would have let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday means governors...
Nevada's critical US Senate, House races too early to call
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate, were too early to call amid a plodding vote count that includes more than 100,000 ballots still to count that were delivered at drop boxes on Election Day and sent by mail.
GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s...
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers will maintain a comfortable majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That...
Democrat Griswold reelected as Colorado secretary of state
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democratic secretary of state Jena Griswold has won a second term, defeating Republican Pam Anderson, a former county clerk, to remain the state’s top elections official. Griswold, who Anderson accused of being too partisan for someone who administers elections, is a vocal advocate for...
Republicans hope to flip 5th District, Democrats hold others
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans were still hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes early Wednesday after the rest of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation managed to win reelection. The national GOP has been enthusiastic about its chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts...
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of...
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. The race for the other newly-drawn U.S. House...
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
Florida voters opt to keep commission to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters decided to keep a commission that meets every 20 years to make changes to the state constitution despite lawmakers who argued it is no longer needed. The measure failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass. Critics said Florida’s Constitutional Revision Commission...
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia's legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 5, 2022. Kids and adults with behavioral or developmental conditions too often have sparse treatment options. Minnesota’s high-needs kids and their families should have better options than an Airbnb rental when a crisis strikes. Yet for a West St. Paul family this year, the hotel...
Democrat leading in race to be California's fiscal chief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Malia Cohen was leading in California’s race for controller, with early returns Tuesday night diminishing GOP hopes to win statewide office for the first time since 2006. Cohen, who serves on a state tax board, was leading Republican Lanhee Chen with 56% of...
Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor's race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns Tuesday in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former...
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Top Oregon US House races too early to call
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state's other three seats still up for grabs. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the 3rd held their...
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more...
Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tough reelection bid
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as...
