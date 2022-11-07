ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Legend Takes Over As Interim Head Coach

By Jason Hall
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d80Zu_0j1yYT6R00
Photo: Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday will take over as the team's interim head coach amid the termination of Frank Reich , team owner Jim Irsay announced on Monday (November 7).

"We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach," Irsay tweeted shortly after the team announced Reich's firing.

Saturday, 47, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.

The Atlanta native spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts (1999-2011) after initially going undrafted and signing with the Baltimore Ravens in April 1998 before being waived by the team less than three months later.

Saturday was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI team and a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 47-year-old was also inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2015 and named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2007 following his retirement.

Several analysts questioned the Colts' decision to name Saturday as interim coach despite having no prior NFL coaching experience.

Indianapolis currently has two assistants with prior head coaching experience in Gus Bradley and John Fox , a potential rising head-coaching candidate in special teams coordinator Raymond ' Bubba ' Ventrone and another legendary former player in wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne , who began serving full-time this season, but had previously worked as a volunteer coach in 2018.

The Colts announced Reich's termination in a news release on Monday following an initial report from NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website .

The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan , who the team traded for during the offseason , as well as Sunday's (November 6) 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during that span.

Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth seasons in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels , backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.

The team has, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the regular season.

Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a tie to the Houston Texans and loss to the Jaguars before winning three of its next four games, which was then followed by its current three-game losing streak.

The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 13).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
TAMPA, FL
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Tony Dungy Reacts To The Colts' Stunning Coaching Move

The Indianapolis Colts went way outside the box when naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach on Monday. Count Tony Dungy among the many confused onlookers. Speaking to Dan Patrick on Tuesday, the head coach who led the Colts to their last Super Bowl title said owner Jim Irsay didn't reach out to him about the coaching decision.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Indianapolis Colts Make Sudden Decision On Frank Reich's Future

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich, the team announced in a news release on Monday (November 7) following an initial report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

ESPN Analyst Named Interim Head Coach of Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and just announced who will take over for the rest of the season. On Monday, the Colts revealed that ESPN NFL analyst and former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday will be the team's interim head coach. The 47-year-old has no coaching experience in the NFL but was the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy, a high school in Georgia, from 2017-2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Jim Irsay explains hiring of Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach: 'He's fully capable'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay changed the course of his franchise Monday and stunned the NFL world in the process. In a long and winding news conference Monday night, Irsay underscored it was a tough decision to fire head coach Frank Reich. He then highlighted Jeff Saturday's understanding of the game and playing experience as reasons to why he was the right man to be named interim head coach despite having no NFL coaching tenure.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Sources: Assistant QB coach Parks Frazier to call Colts' offense

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have an interim head coach who has never coached above the high school level, and now they have a playcaller who has never previously performed his new role. Passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will assume playcalling duties for the team under interim head coach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Dan Orlovsky reveals indicting message from Brian Kelly on LSU

At the start of the season, it looked like LSU might be going through growing pains in its first season under Brian Kelly. The tigers dropped their opener against Florida State and were blown out by Tennessee. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was on the call for that game against Tennessee, where he said that Kelly gave him an indicting message after that game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
755
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy