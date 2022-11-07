ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Legend Takes Over As Interim Head Coach

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday will take over as the team's interim head coach amid the termination of Frank Reich , team owner Jim Irsay announced on Monday (November 7).

"We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach," Irsay tweeted shortly after the team announced Reich's firing.

Saturday, 47, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.

The Atlanta native spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts (1999-2011) after initially going undrafted and signing with the Baltimore Ravens in April 1998 before being waived by the team less than three months later.

Saturday was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI team and a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 47-year-old was also inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2015 and named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2007 following his retirement.

Several analysts questioned the Colts' decision to name Saturday as interim coach despite having no prior NFL coaching experience.

Indianapolis currently has two assistants with prior head coaching experience in Gus Bradley and John Fox , a potential rising head-coaching candidate in special teams coordinator Raymond ' Bubba ' Ventrone and another legendary former player in wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne , who began serving full-time this season, but had previously worked as a volunteer coach in 2018.

The Colts announced Reich's termination in a news release on Monday following an initial report from NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website .

The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan , who the team traded for during the offseason , as well as Sunday's (November 6) 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during that span.

Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth seasons in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels , backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.

The team has, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the regular season.

Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a tie to the Houston Texans and loss to the Jaguars before winning three of its next four games, which was then followed by its current three-game losing streak.

The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 13).

The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job

Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
TAMPA, FL
