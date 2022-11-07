Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan reach final as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and bowlers impress against New Zealand
Babar Azam returned to form as a resurgent Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to reach their first T20 World Cup final since winning the competition in 2009. Pakistan, who have now won four matches in a row since starting the tournament with successive last-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe, will face India or England in Sunday's showpiece at the MCG, with those two teams meeting in Thursday's second semi-final in Adelaide.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Holly Aitchison joins Emily Scarratt in England centres for final
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Holly Aitchison and Emily Scarratt will form England's starting centre partnership for the first time at this World Cup in Saturday's final against hosts and holders New Zealand.
BBC
T20 World Cup semi-final: India v England - toss & team news
Jos Buttler calls correctly and fancies having a chase later on. There have been 11 T20s at this ground. The team that won the toss has lost every one. Right, time for the toss... But, before I do, here's some stats for you.... Post update. Social embed from twitter. Post...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
tatler.com
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World...
Belgium World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Four years after recording their best ever finish at a World Cup, Belgium arrive at this winter’s edition of the tournament looking to go even further and finally claim gold – with time running out for the nation’s golden generation.In 2018, Belgium reached their second ever world championship semi-final before beating England to finish third in the competition, improving upon the national side’s 1986 effort in Mexico. Having lost to eventual champions France in Russia, Belgium entered last summer’s Euros with confidence as they targeted a first major trophy – only to fall to the same fate as they had in...
Sporting News
Australia reveals 19-man squad to take on New Zealand in their semi-final clash
Mal Meninga has named his 19-man squad to take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. “Once again it has been extremely difficult to leave out players who have performed very well in our colours,” Meninga said. Daly Cherry-Evans included in the squad as...
Wane insists England have not had easy ride in Rugby League World Cup
Shaun Wane has rubbished the suggestion that the Rugby League World Cup has been structured in favour of England
BBC
World Cup 2022: Reaction as Wales squad announced for Qatar
So that's all from us on what has been a historic day for Welsh football. I will leave you with the squad and the promise that we will do this all again on Monday, 21 November for Wales' opening World Cup game against Qatar. Thank you for following along with...
ESPN
Cameroon draw with Jamaica in pre-World Cup farewell
Cameroon drew 1-1 with Jamaica on Wednesday in a friendly organised to allow home fans to bid farewell to the World Cup-bound team, although they picked only one player likely to be in the squad in Qatar. Coach Rigobert Song was forced to select from home-based players, none of whom...
World Cup 2022 team guides part 13: Australia
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup result after Jos Buttler and Alex Hales inspire record chase
England are into the T20 World Cup final after producing a staggering performance to beat India in the semi-final in Adelaide.The absences of injured duo Mark Wood and Dawid Malan - replaced by Chris Jordan and Phil Salt - might have unsettled England but they were able to restrict India to 168 after opting to field first, despite a half-century for Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s exceptional 63 off 33 deliveries.But it proved to be nowhere near enough as captain Jos Buttler (80*) and partner Alex Hales (86*) put on a fireworks show with the bat in a remarkable unbeaten opening stand as England marched into the final with a 10-wicket win over the pre-tournament favourites.They will now face Pakistan in Sunday’s showpiece in Melbourne.Follow the reaction from the T20 World Cup semi-final: Read More England thrash India to reach T20 World Cup final thanks to Alex Hales and Jos Buttler fireworks
BBC
Relive how England beat PNG to top World Cup group
Well that's the last of today's Rugby League World Cup matches done and dusted. Read Steve Sutcliffe's match report from Headingley right here. Tomorrow we've got four more matches to bring you. In the wheelchair tournament, holders France face the USA from 11:00 GMT, live on BBC Red Button &...
buckinghamshirelive.com
BrewDog defends decision to show World Cup in Milton Keynes after publicly criticising event
Beer brand BrewDog has come under fire for showing the World Cup after an ad campaign slating the event. The chain will show the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 45 branches, including in Milton Keynes. BrewDog, which has a bar in Central Milton Keynes, launched a campaign highlighting issues around...
BBC
England v Japan: Eddie Jones admits Rugby World Cup focus distracted from Argentina challenge
Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live. England's defeat by Argentina was partly caused by preparation being too focussed on next year's Rugby World Cup, coach Eddie Jones has admitted.
ESPN
Hodgson replaces Seibold as England defence coach
England have appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join NRL side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams discusses meeting royalty, and routing PNG
England's George Williams is writing weekly columns for BBC Sport during the Rugby League World Cup. Here he discusses meeting royalty, returning to his home turf, and paying respects before Remembrance Sunday. Having had footballing royalty in the camp last week in Stuart Pearce, we had an actual royal visit...
