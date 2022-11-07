ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s new single ‘Silver Tongues’

Louis Tomlinson has released new single ‘Silver Tongues’, the latest to be lifted from his forthcoming second album, ‘Faith In The Future’. The song sees Tomlinson channel a pop-punk sound, opening with a soulful, piano-backed verse before shifting to the track’s belting, guitar-heavy chorus. The intensity is belied by Tomlinson’s affectionate lyrics, with the pop star reminiscing on spending “Nights like these” with a partner. “I know nobody understands/ Me like you do,” he sings.
The FADER

slowthai shares new song “I Know Nothing”

Slowthai has returned with new material as he provides the soundtrack to a new soccer-related campaign from Beats By Dre. The "Defy The Noise" ad features Bukayo Saka, Kingsley Coman, Alessia Russo, and even Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as they overcome adversity to rise to the top of their game (with the help of some expensive headphones, of course.)
NME

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
TMZ.com

Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
NME

BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here

Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
EW.com

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
NME

Here’s what Johnny Depp does in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Johnny Depp’s role in Rihanna‘s feature-length fashion film Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 has been revealed. The annual television event, which first took place in September 2019, features music and dance performances carried out by models, artists and special guests dressed in clothes manufactured by Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty. Well-known celebrities to have taken part previously include Burna Boy, Emily Ratajkowski, Rico Nasty and DJ Khaled among others. It is streamed in the UK via Amazon Prime Video.
NME

NewJeans to release new single album ‘OMG’ in January 2023

NewJeans will be making their first comeback in January with their debut single album, ‘OMG’. Earlier today (November 10), HYBE’s independent label ADOR announced via the rookie girl group’s social media that NewJeans are slated to return with new music this winter. The four-piece will be dropping their first-ever single album, titled ‘OMG’, on January 2, 2023.

