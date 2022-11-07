Slowthai has returned with new material as he provides the soundtrack to a new soccer-related campaign from Beats By Dre. The "Defy The Noise" ad features Bukayo Saka, Kingsley Coman, Alessia Russo, and even Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as they overcome adversity to rise to the top of their game (with the help of some expensive headphones, of course.)

1 DAY AGO