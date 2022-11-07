Read full article on original website
NME
Fans complain after Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson was “slurring” and “forgetting lyrics” at London show
Fans have shared their disappointment and concern at Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson “slurring”, “stumbling” and “forgetting lyrics” at the band’s London show this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (November 5), with a number of fans taking...
Dave Grohl Joins Lionel Richie for Performance of “Easy” at Rock and Roll HOF Ceremony
Lionel Richie and Dave Grohl teamed up for a performance of Richie’s hit “Easy” at the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Grammy Award-winning artist began the set on Saturday night (November 5) at the music celebration with his hit, “Hello.” Then he continued it with “Easy” by the Commodores, the Motown group he co-founded.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
NME
Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s new single ‘Silver Tongues’
Louis Tomlinson has released new single ‘Silver Tongues’, the latest to be lifted from his forthcoming second album, ‘Faith In The Future’. The song sees Tomlinson channel a pop-punk sound, opening with a soulful, piano-backed verse before shifting to the track’s belting, guitar-heavy chorus. The intensity is belied by Tomlinson’s affectionate lyrics, with the pop star reminiscing on spending “Nights like these” with a partner. “I know nobody understands/ Me like you do,” he sings.
The FADER
slowthai shares new song “I Know Nothing”
Slowthai has returned with new material as he provides the soundtrack to a new soccer-related campaign from Beats By Dre. The "Defy The Noise" ad features Bukayo Saka, Kingsley Coman, Alessia Russo, and even Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as they overcome adversity to rise to the top of their game (with the help of some expensive headphones, of course.)
NME
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name: “I just feel like it’s romantic”
Jennifer Lopez has responded to the criticism that she’s received for taking Ben Affleck‘s last name after their July wedding. In a recent interview with Vogue the singer and actress explained that she’s proud to be Affleck’s wife and that taking his name was a simple matter of tradition.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
NME
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
TMZ.com
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch K.K. Downing play live with Judas Priest for the first time in 13 years at the 2022 Rock Hall induction ceremony
Richie Faulkner describes being part of a guitar trio with Downing and Glenn Tipton as “an experience I'll never forget”. Judas Priest reunited with K.K. Downing at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the guitarist's first performance with the band in 13 years. The...
NME
Rebel Wilson welcomes first daughter via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first daughter via a surrogate mother. The Bridesmaids star confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday (November 7), sharing the first image of her newborn child. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the...
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
NME
Greta Van Fleet postpone further shows due to Josh Kiszka’s ruptured ear drum
Greta Van Fleet vocalist Josh Kiszka’s ruptured eardrum has forced the band to postpone four more live dates of their US tour. Kiszka initially announced the injury on social media last month (October 18), saying that their shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville would be rescheduled to later dates.
musictimes.com
NME
BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here
Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
EW.com
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
NME
Here’s what Johnny Depp does in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Johnny Depp’s role in Rihanna‘s feature-length fashion film Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 has been revealed. The annual television event, which first took place in September 2019, features music and dance performances carried out by models, artists and special guests dressed in clothes manufactured by Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty. Well-known celebrities to have taken part previously include Burna Boy, Emily Ratajkowski, Rico Nasty and DJ Khaled among others. It is streamed in the UK via Amazon Prime Video.
NME
NewJeans to release new single album ‘OMG’ in January 2023
NewJeans will be making their first comeback in January with their debut single album, ‘OMG’. Earlier today (November 10), HYBE’s independent label ADOR announced via the rookie girl group’s social media that NewJeans are slated to return with new music this winter. The four-piece will be dropping their first-ever single album, titled ‘OMG’, on January 2, 2023.
