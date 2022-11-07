ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
ComicBook

Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022

Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
HAWAII STATE
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
PYMNTS

Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members

Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
Apple Insider

Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
CBS News

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
People

The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels

Hulu's channel lineup and bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ make it a clear winner There once was a time when you had to have a cable subscription to enjoy your favorite shows in real time or successfully host a game-day watch party? These days, some streaming services offer hundreds of channels, along with on-demand content and perks including unlimited DVR space, bundling discounts, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at once.  But before you sign up for a platform, jot down your must-haves in a streamer: Are...
ALASKA STATE
The Verge

Peacock makes big play for cord cutters with live TV from all local NBC stations

Peacock is adding live TV to its repertoire in a big way, but only for subscribers that pay for the service’s top-tier Premium Plus plan. Today, NBCUniversal announced that customers in all 210 affiliate markets will be gaining 24/7 access to their local NBC station. Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually.
Variety

Peacock Premium Plus Subscribers to Gain 24/7 Access to NBC Through Affiliate Livestreams

NBC is bringing further synergy to streamer Peacock with the addition of all-day access to the broadcast network for paying customers. For Peacock Premium Plus customers, users who pay for the upgraded, ad-free version of the NBCUniversal platform, a 24/7 livestream for their local NBC affiliate station will launch beginning Nov. 8 and be available in all 210 markets by Nov. 30. This livestream will offer real-time access to NBC’s local news, sports and weather, based on your local market, but also nationwide, daytime and primetime programming, including the “Today” show, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and all of NBC’s primetime...
TechCrunch

Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India

The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
nexttv.com

Samsung Smart TV Users Can Enter Cinedigm's Cineverse

Samsung Smart TV users officially have access to Cinedigm’s Cineverse. The Cineverse provides access to all of Cinedigm's video-on-demand content — more than 10,000 titles — plus a growing number of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung,” Cinedigm...
moneytalksnews.com

8 Free or Cheap Music Streaming Services

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. We live in an on-demand generation when it comes to music entertainment. With so many streaming or downloadable options, those CD collections, stereo systems and portable radios are collecting dust and becoming outdated. Here are some ways to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy