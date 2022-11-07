Read full article on original website
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
ComicBook
Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022
Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members
Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase
The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
CBS News
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels
Hulu's channel lineup and bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ make it a clear winner There once was a time when you had to have a cable subscription to enjoy your favorite shows in real time or successfully host a game-day watch party? These days, some streaming services offer hundreds of channels, along with on-demand content and perks including unlimited DVR space, bundling discounts, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at once. But before you sign up for a platform, jot down your must-haves in a streamer: Are...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
The Verge
Peacock makes big play for cord cutters with live TV from all local NBC stations
Peacock is adding live TV to its repertoire in a big way, but only for subscribers that pay for the service’s top-tier Premium Plus plan. Today, NBCUniversal announced that customers in all 210 affiliate markets will be gaining 24/7 access to their local NBC station. Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually.
Is Paramount Plus free with a cable subscription?
The Paramount Plus streaming service is closely associated with CBS, but can those with access to CBS get Paramount Plus for free?
Peacock Premium Plus Subscribers to Gain 24/7 Access to NBC Through Affiliate Livestreams
NBC is bringing further synergy to streamer Peacock with the addition of all-day access to the broadcast network for paying customers. For Peacock Premium Plus customers, users who pay for the upgraded, ad-free version of the NBCUniversal platform, a 24/7 livestream for their local NBC affiliate station will launch beginning Nov. 8 and be available in all 210 markets by Nov. 30. This livestream will offer real-time access to NBC’s local news, sports and weather, based on your local market, but also nationwide, daytime and primetime programming, including the “Today” show, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and all of NBC’s primetime...
Some of Netflix's best TV shows and movies aren't available via the Basic with Ads subscription
Huge titles such as Skyfall, Arrested Development and Peaky Blinders are currently blocked in the US and beyond. Here's why...
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India
The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
FuboTV Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for FuboTV in 2022
From your favorite entertainment channels to live sporting events from around the world, FuboTV is one of the best streaming
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
nexttv.com
Samsung Smart TV Users Can Enter Cinedigm's Cineverse
Samsung Smart TV users officially have access to Cinedigm’s Cineverse. The Cineverse provides access to all of Cinedigm's video-on-demand content — more than 10,000 titles — plus a growing number of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung,” Cinedigm...
Peacock Rolls Out New Feature for Paying Subscribers to Live Stream Local NBC Channels
Peacock is upping their offerings. The streamer announced a new feature that will allow subscribers to its Premium Plus tier to live stream local NBC stations across 210 affiliate markets. The new feature, which fully launches Nov. 30, will allow viewers to stream real time sports, morning shows, late night and more.
moneytalksnews.com
8 Free or Cheap Music Streaming Services
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. We live in an on-demand generation when it comes to music entertainment. With so many streaming or downloadable options, those CD collections, stereo systems and portable radios are collecting dust and becoming outdated. Here are some ways to get...
