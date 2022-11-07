Read full article on original website
Rihanna Got Real About Why She Hasn't Shared Her Baby's Name Or Photo Publicly Yet
Rihanna had a baby with A$AP Rocky earlier this year, but we don't know the baby's name — and we haven't seen them yet, either. Here's why.
Johnny Depp's controversial cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show is 40 seconds of him strutting in a forest
Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty fashion show. In his 40-second appearance, Depp struts in a forest to OutKast's "So Fresh, So Clean." Rihanna has faced criticism for including Depp in her show after his trial against Amber Heard. Johnny Depp's appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Real Reason Behind 6-Year Hiatus Despite KNOWING Fans' Demand for New Music—Revealed
Although Rihanna is aware that her fans have been asking for new music for years, the 34-year-old Grammy winner believed it was "crucial" to wait until the proper moment. A couple people close to the "Diamonds" singer disclosed to Hollywood Life the reasons for her six-year break from music. According...
Rihanna Just Tainted Her Brand Forever With That Johnny Depp Runway Appearance
I try not to cast aspersions on anyone unless they really, absolutely, truly deserve it. James Corden: He deserves it. The woman who cut in front of me at CVS the other day: She deserves it. Domestic abusers: They deserve it, and then some.Casting aspersions on Rihanna, however, was not something I ever thought I’d have to do. Anti is one of the greatest albums of the decade. “Umbrella” reminded me to put an umbrella in every single bag and backpack I own. I own some Fenty blush, and everyone compliments me when I wear it.Even after she dropped the...
Here's What Fans Can Expect From Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: "I Want To Incorporate A Lot Of Culture"
It feels like it's been 29 years since we've seen her in concert, but Rihanna is officially returning to the stage to give us the show we've been dreaming of.
ETOnline.com
NME
Olly Alexander says he won’t wear Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty after reported Johnny Depp appearance in fashion show
Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) has said he will no longer be wearing items from Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty range after it was reported that Johnny Depp will make an appearance in the brand’s next fashion show. TMZ recently reported that Depp, who remains a controversial figure...
Hypebae
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo
Rihanna has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.It was first reported by TMZ that the actor would appear in the fashion show, set to air on Prime Video on 9 November.The Independent has confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits.The news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had...
TODAY.com
Rihanna faces backlash for including Johnny Depp in her upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show
Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” is already making headlines. The singer and entrepreneur’s fourth fashion show is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9 and features an appearance by Johnny Depp, TODAY has confirmed. Days before the show dropped, rumors had been...
Bustle
Johnny Depp’s Savage X Fenty Appearance Has Twitter Rather... Confused
Ever since its conception in 2019, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show has become one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. The annual show is known to be a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and many more, having previously appeared in the Prime Video special. However, reports that Johnny Depp is to appear in Rihanna’s forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show have sparked a wave of controversy online.
Olly Alexander Said He Will No Longer Model For Savage X Fenty After Johnny Depp Was Announced As A Model For "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4"
"Thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore." Years & Years singer and It's a Sin star, Olly Alexander, announced he would no longer be working with Savage X Fenty after it was announced that Johnny Depp would be partaking in its Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.
A.V. Club
The comeback nobody asked for continues: Johnny Depp joins Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show
A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.
AOL Corp
Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial
Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
NME
Here’s what Johnny Depp does in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Johnny Depp’s role in Rihanna‘s feature-length fashion film Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 has been revealed. The annual television event, which first took place in September 2019, features music and dance performances carried out by models, artists and special guests dressed in clothes manufactured by Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty. Well-known celebrities to have taken part previously include Burna Boy, Emily Ratajkowski, Rico Nasty and DJ Khaled among others. It is streamed in the UK via Amazon Prime Video.
AOL Corp
Rihanna Says Being a Mom Inspired Her to Perform at the Super Bowl
Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, thanks to “superpowers” she gets from being a mom. When Rihanna takes the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, we can all take a moment to appreciate the ways that being a mom helped get her there. In a new interview, RiRi opened up about how motherhood helped inspire her to say yes to doing the show, and how she feels like being a mom empowers her to do things she’s never done before.
