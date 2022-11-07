Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state’s most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, today announced its agreement with Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, to build fiber into its new data center located at the Dell Headquarters in Round Rock, TX which is expected to open in mid-2024. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005118/en/ Initiative will add to LOGIX’s connectivity platform that provides fiber to nearly 100 Texas data centers (Graphic: Business Wire)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington. Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.” In her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, however, Sanders didn’t mention either the former or current president and instead shared stories about supporters she met during her campaign bid.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s election to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison declared victory early Wednesday, and Schultz later conceded a race in which the two were...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as...
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Water utilities that quickly alert customers to a potential household leak or step in to help homeowners avoid disastrous repair bills are being recognized for setting new standards in customer service. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) recognized utilities and distributors who go above and beyond in the areas of customer service and community impact with a 2022 Reach award recently in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005157/en/ The Xylem Reach Resiliency award recipients are Tom Anthony, Public Works Superintendent from the Village of Mattawan, Michigan, and Kevin Dieleman, Account Manager of ETNA Supply Company. The Reach Transformation award goes to Fort Worth’s Deputy Water Director Kara Shuror and Aqua-Metric Project Manager Paul Morrison.
BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) has invested in U.S. Waterproofing, Chicagoland’s premier provider of basement waterproofing and foundation repair services. U.S. Waterproofing is the first investment made from Rotunda’s latest fund, Rotunda Capital Partners Fund III, L.P. Matt Stock, third-generation owner of U.S. Waterproofing, will continue to serve as CEO and lead the company going forward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005398/en/ Founded in 1957, U.S. Waterproofing has helped more than 500,000 customers throughout Northeast Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin enjoy a dry basement and stable foundation. Fueled by their market leading reputation, U.S. Waterproofing’s services have expanded over the years to include crawl space encapsulation, concrete raising, sump pump installation, window well solutions, gutter cleaning and humidity control.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud. Deer Run Estates is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and Narcoossee Road, for an easy commute to the Lake Nona area and Medical City. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to US-192 for shopping, dining and entertainment. Deer Run Estates is also close to Lakefront Park, which features a fishing pier, beach and splash pad, and St. Cloud Civic Center, which offers ball fields, basketball courts, pavilions, a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005061/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
