ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlobalGrind

AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Maker Eryka Anabell Clarke Is An Outstanding Example Of HBCU Excellence

By Janeé Bolden
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 2 days ago

Our future has never looked brighter in the hands of the next generation of future makers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eq3B_0j1yUwvu00

Source: Courtesy / Releve Entertainment

Since its launch in 2018, AT&T Dream in Black has continued to celebrate and highlight Black individuals who are innovating, inspiring and working within their community to create a brighter future for others.

As an extension of the platform, AT&T Dream In Black presents Rising Future Makers, as part of AT&T’s ongoing commitment to help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) rise as the next generation of changemakers—to power their possibilities. AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers is recognizing and rewarding HBCU students who are making a positive impact on their community and on campus.

In this episode of RISING FUTURE MAKERS, our hosts Terrence J and Serayah introduce us to HBCU student Eryka Anabell Clarke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKf8H_0j1yUwvu00

Source: Courtesy / Releve Entertainment

Clarke’s family hails from Barbados and she’s a first-generation college student who is heavily involved on campus as vice president of her school’s Student Government Organization.

“Dreaming in Black to me means that I am going to dream the wildest biggest dreams because I have to,” Eryka says. “I’m inspiring so many other people to Dream in Black.”

Thanks to AT&T Eryka is closer than ever to making her dreams reality.

“One of the amazing things about attending an HBCU is the ability to have purpose to impact the lives there. That’s my biggest passion and that’s why I’m going into educational policy.”

Thank you to AT&T Dream in Black for always being a platform that celebrates the culture and the creators who shape it. To learn more, visit att.com/dreaminblack to see how they are connecting RISING FUTURE MAKERS to a world of greater possibility.

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate

Diddy is about the change the game again. He has just created the largest Black-owned Cannabis conglomerate in the United States. As spotted on Hype Beast the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is taking his talent to a new industry. Last week he announced that he bought out Cresco Labs, the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded […] The post Diddy Creates The Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Conglomerate appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ILLINOIS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & Young Guru Host Roc Nation Cypher Featuring Rapsody, Reuben Vincent & More

Jadakiss and Young Guru have showcased the lyrical power of Roc Nation’s current class by hosting a rooftop cypher that features some of the label’s brightest new talent. HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, KUR and Rapsody all spit their respective freestyles over some of JAY-Z‘s biggest beats, with Rapsody leading the way, rapping over Hov’s “Renegade” beat from The Blueprint.
FLORIDA STATE
tbivision.com

BBC & PBS explores ‘How Hip Hop Changed The World’ with Chuck D

Developed by Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, the four-part series will debut as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Two on 21 January and has been co-produced by BBC Studios and PBS, with its US launch to follow on 31 January. Fight The Power: How...
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy