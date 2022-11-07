AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Maker Eryka Anabell Clarke Is An Outstanding Example Of HBCU Excellence

Our future has never looked brighter in the hands of the next generation of future makers.

Since its launch in 2018, AT&T Dream in Black has continued to celebrate and highlight Black individuals who are innovating, inspiring and working within their community to create a brighter future for others.

As an extension of the platform, AT&T Dream In Black presents Rising Future Makers, as part of AT&T’s ongoing commitment to help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) rise as the next generation of changemakers—to power their possibilities. AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers is recognizing and rewarding HBCU students who are making a positive impact on their community and on campus.

In this episode of RISING FUTURE MAKERS, our hosts Terrence J and Serayah introduce us to HBCU student Eryka Anabell Clarke.

Clarke’s family hails from Barbados and she’s a first-generation college student who is heavily involved on campus as vice president of her school’s Student Government Organization.

“Dreaming in Black to me means that I am going to dream the wildest biggest dreams because I have to,” Eryka says. “I’m inspiring so many other people to Dream in Black.”

Thanks to AT&T Eryka is closer than ever to making her dreams reality.

“One of the amazing things about attending an HBCU is the ability to have purpose to impact the lives there. That’s my biggest passion and that’s why I’m going into educational policy.”

Thank you to AT&T Dream in Black for always being a platform that celebrates the culture and the creators who shape it. To learn more, visit att.com/dreaminblack to see how they are connecting RISING FUTURE MAKERS to a world of greater possibility.