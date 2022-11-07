ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlobalGrind

Ethika Music Releases Highly Anticipated Compilation Mixtape ‘Ethika Music: Volume 1’

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTVfK_0j1yUv3B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dWZ2_0j1yUv3B00

Source: Courtesy of Ethika Music / Ethika Music

Ethika , the go-to lifestyle brand for artists, athletes and musicians is taking the music world by storm with Ethika Music, a platform that’s dedicated to launching new and emerging artists. Closely following the release of “Last Savage” by MNS Dank and Rayface, who are both signed to Ethika Music, the powerhouse label has finally unveiled its long-awaited, 10-track project Ethika Music: Volume 1 . Hosted by mixtape mogul DJ Holiday , EMV1 is the culmination of years of writing, recording, and collaborating that serves as a true calling card for artists that are reshaping the music industry.

In 2017, Ethika burst onto the music scene with their RGB Mixtape series which featured new music from Lil Wayne , Kodak Black and more. Since then, the California-based label has followed up with two additional projects ( The Prophesy Mixtape and RGB 2 ), reaffirming their commitment to putting a spotlight on the next wave of emerging talent.

Unlike previous releases, EMV1 is a concentrated effort that champions Ethika Music’s core roster of signed artists. Among those featured are Gucci Lando, B Simm, Angel Hill, VeeThaRula, Mahzi, Bo.T, Aaron Bodden, G Shytt, MNS Dank, and Rayface.

Atlanta-bred DJ and the undisputed “King of Mixtapes,” DJ Holiday ( Gucci Mane , Nicki Minaj , Wiz Khalifa ) has developed a reputation for helping newer artists break ground in the music industry, making his involvement in Ethika Music’s latest offering a no-brainer. He’s widely known for his Holiday Season mixtape series, which would later become the blueprint for many of today’s DJs to follow.

From Angel Hill’s melodic chops on tracks like “Player” to easily digestible one liners that carry a true-to-life feel on cuts like “Euphoria” by VeeThaRula, released today alongside a complementary visual aid that brings the song’s lyrics to life, Ethika Music Volume 1 is a tangled mix of unique soundscapes that has something for everyone.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ethika Music (@ethikamusic)

Check out the mixtape and let us know what you think about it in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’

After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage

Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...
Vibe

Prodigy Releases “Angel” Music Video Featuring Faith Evans

The estate of late rapper Prodigy has unveiled the music video for “Angel” featuring Faith Evans, the latest single from The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book Of Heroine album, in celebration of what would’ve been his 48th birthday. Directed by Sylvain Lewis, KK4, and Jordan Tower, the visual begins with Evans on what appears to be a rooftop, belting out the hook as an orange helicopter glides above her in the sky. More from VIBE.comLil Baby And Future Take New York City In "From Now On" Music VideoXscape Will Be Honored With The Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul...
thesource.com

Nas Releases the Tracklist for ‘King’s Disease III’

The track listing for Nas’ upcoming album King’s Disease III, releasing on Friday, Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal, has been made available. Hit-Boy is the album’s producer, and Nas and Hit-Boy are its executive producers. Nas won his first-ever GRAMMY Award in 2020 for King’s Disease. He...
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy