ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

4-3-2-0, FB: 8

(four, three, two, zero; FB: eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic leads narrow in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Hims & Hers and ChristianaCare Partner to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in Four States

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, and one of the nation’s premier health systems, ChristianaCare, today announced a partnership that will expand access to healthcare services and create a more seamless care journey for patients. The partnership will benefit customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and expands the Hims & Hers’ partnership network with providers to now include 10 states and Washington D.C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005103/en/ Hims & Hers offers treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. This collaboration allows licensed medical providers on the Hims & Hers platform to connect patients with ChristianaCare’s industry leading Center for Virtual Health and extensive primary and specialty care provider network when appropriate. Referrals may occur if a patient presents with a complex medical history, requires additional in-person follow up or evaluation, or needs care for a condition that the Hims & Hers platform does not support.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

LOGIX Fiber Networks Signs Agreement to Build Fiber to Switch’s Data Center Campus in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, today announced its agreement with Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, to build fiber into its new data center located at the Dell Headquarters in Round Rock, TX which is expected to open in mid-2024. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005118/en/ Initiative will add to LOGIX’s connectivity platform that provides fiber to nearly 100 Texas data centers (Graphic: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Xylem Honors Texas, Michigan Water Utilities for Making Communities More Resilient

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Water utilities that quickly alert customers to a potential household leak or step in to help homeowners avoid disastrous repair bills are being recognized for setting new standards in customer service. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) recognized utilities and distributors who go above and beyond in the areas of customer service and community impact with a 2022 Reach award recently in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005157/en/ The Xylem Reach Resiliency award recipients are Tom Anthony, Public Works Superintendent from the Village of Mattawan, Michigan, and Kevin Dieleman, Account Manager of ETNA Supply Company. The Reach Transformation award goes to Fort Worth’s Deputy Water Director Kara Shuror and Aqua-Metric Project Manager Paul Morrison.
MATTAWAN, MI
The Associated Press

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Run Estates, a New-Home Community in St. Cloud, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud. Deer Run Estates is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and Narcoossee Road, for an easy commute to the Lake Nona area and Medical City. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to US-192 for shopping, dining and entertainment. Deer Run Estates is also close to Lakefront Park, which features a fishing pier, beach and splash pad, and St. Cloud Civic Center, which offers ball fields, basketball courts, pavilions, a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005061/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT CLOUD, FL
The Associated Press

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy