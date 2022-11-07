Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Hyve Divisional MD Julie Driscoll exits to take up CEO role at Olympia London
Julie Driscoll, the Divisional Managing Director of Retail, Fashion and Manufacturing at Hyve Group plc, which owns the Scoop, Pure London and Moda trade shows, has been appointed by ASM Global as CEO of Olympia London, starting on 5 December 2022. Driscoll has been at Hyve Group since 2018, spending...
theindustry.fashion
Reformation opens fourth London store at Battersea Power Station
American lifestyle and fashion brand Reformation has secured a unit at London’s latest shopping hotspot Battersea Power Station. First launched in 2009, Reformation combines vintage-inspired silhouettes with sustainable practices. The brand quickly became a favourite among eco-conscious shoppers, including A-listers Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. Reformation’s retail experience is...
theindustry.fashion
Former Clarks Chief People Officer joins Pentland Brands as Chief HR Officer
Pentland Brands, which owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury, Ellesse and Mitre, has appointed Belinda Deery as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Deery, who joins Pentland this month, has been Chief Insight and Solutions Officer at behavioural change consultancy KultraLab for the past two years. Prior to that, she spent nine years at Clarks in the roles of HR Director, Global Talent Director and, latterly, Chief People Officer.
theindustry.fashion
Depop to launch three-day pop-up at Sook on London’s Oxford Street
Digital fashion marketplace Depop is to launch a three-day pop-up in Sook’s rentable pop-up space at 58 Oxford Street in London. It will bring top Depop sellers in front of existing and new customers through the ‘Powered by Depop’ sponsorship programme. Encouraging more people to participate in...
theindustry.fashion
True Religion appoints Tina Blake SVP of Women’s Design and Brand Image
American denim label True Religion has appointed Tina Blake to lead the women’s growth strategy, aiming to drive new customer acquisition. Blake will work closely with the nostalgia-invoking brand’s creative Director Zihaad Wells on various projects. She will create a consistent brand identity across all women’s business, from marketing and social media to e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail stores.
theindustry.fashion
Dolce & Gabbana opens holiday market pop-up in London’s Covent Garden
Dolce & Gabbana has announced the launch of an exclusive holiday market to the heart of Covent Garden’s Piazza, forming a key part of the estate’s festive shopping and dining experiences. Open throughout the festive period until 15 January 2023, the holiday market is a colourful pop-up that...
theindustry.fashion
COP27 announces Fashion Industry Target Consultation to strive towards a net-positive industry
At COP27, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced the launch of The Fashion Industry Target Consultation. The Fashion Industry Target Consultation aims to identify existing industry-aligned targets to reduce environmental and social impact. These key areas, according to the Fashion CEO Agenda, are respectful and secure work environments, better wage systems, resource stewardship, smart material choices, and circular systems.
theindustry.fashion
Gap opens fifth UK shop-in-shop with NEXT at Glasgow’s Braehead Shopping Centre
Gap yesterday opened a new 1,300 sq ft shop-in-shop with NEXT on the upper level of the Braehead mall, featuring its own entrance. The new store is the fifth Gap shop-in-shop to open in the UK since the brand’s recent return to the British high street, following a strategic partnership with NEXT which has also seen the migration of Gap UK’s e-commerce business to the NEXT Total Platform. A standalone Gap e-commerce website also launched in France in September 2022.
