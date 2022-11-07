Gap yesterday opened a new 1,300 sq ft shop-in-shop with NEXT on the upper level of the Braehead mall, featuring its own entrance. The new store is the fifth Gap shop-in-shop to open in the UK since the brand’s recent return to the British high street, following a strategic partnership with NEXT which has also seen the migration of Gap UK’s e-commerce business to the NEXT Total Platform. A standalone Gap e-commerce website also launched in France in September 2022.

21 HOURS AGO