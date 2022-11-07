ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

WIBX 950

Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home

Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie

A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBX 950

Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season

Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
UTICA, NY
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco

A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Curbed

What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?

The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

