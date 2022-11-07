ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

08-14-28-38-47-48, Extra Shot: 21

(eight, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $3,500,000

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

17-23-28-34-37

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

Pick Three-Midday

8-8-3, Fireball: 5

(eight, eight, three; Fireball: five)

Pick Three-Evening

7-5-2, Fireball: 5

(seven, five, two; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Midday

0-4-4-1, Fireball: 5

(zero, four, four, one; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Evening

2-9-3-2, Fireball: 4

(two, nine, three, two; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

06-12-23-30-34

(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. In Daytona Beach Shores, surging ocean water threatened the foundations of at least a dozen high-rise condos and houses. Nicole remains a sprawling tropical storm, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida early Thursday while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas. Damaging winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida Thursday morning. Krista Dowling Goodrich, who manages 130 rental homes in Daytona Beach Shores as director of sales and marketing at Salty Dog Vacations, witnessed the beachfront disappear behind some of the properties as evacuations were under way. “While we were there the whole backyard just started collapsing into the ocean. It went all the way up to the house,” she said. The water also compromised the remaining land between a row of tall condominium buildings nearby, she said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Hims & Hers and ChristianaCare Partner to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in Four States

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, and one of the nation’s premier health systems, ChristianaCare, today announced a partnership that will expand access to healthcare services and create a more seamless care journey for patients. The partnership will benefit customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and expands the Hims & Hers’ partnership network with providers to now include 10 states and Washington D.C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005103/en/ Hims & Hers offers treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. This collaboration allows licensed medical providers on the Hims & Hers platform to connect patients with ChristianaCare’s industry leading Center for Virtual Health and extensive primary and specialty care provider network when appropriate. Referrals may occur if a patient presents with a complex medical history, requires additional in-person follow up or evaluation, or needs care for a condition that the Hims & Hers platform does not support.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rotunda Capital Partners Invests in U.S. Waterproofing

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) has invested in U.S. Waterproofing, Chicagoland’s premier provider of basement waterproofing and foundation repair services. U.S. Waterproofing is the first investment made from Rotunda’s latest fund, Rotunda Capital Partners Fund III, L.P. Matt Stock, third-generation owner of U.S. Waterproofing, will continue to serve as CEO and lead the company going forward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005398/en/ Founded in 1957, U.S. Waterproofing has helped more than 500,000 customers throughout Northeast Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin enjoy a dry basement and stable foundation. Fueled by their market leading reputation, U.S. Waterproofing’s services have expanded over the years to include crawl space encapsulation, concrete raising, sump pump installation, window well solutions, gutter cleaning and humidity control.
The Associated Press

Xylem Honors Texas, Michigan Water Utilities for Making Communities More Resilient

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Water utilities that quickly alert customers to a potential household leak or step in to help homeowners avoid disastrous repair bills are being recognized for setting new standards in customer service. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) recognized utilities and distributors who go above and beyond in the areas of customer service and community impact with a 2022 Reach award recently in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005157/en/ The Xylem Reach Resiliency award recipients are Tom Anthony, Public Works Superintendent from the Village of Mattawan, Michigan, and Kevin Dieleman, Account Manager of ETNA Supply Company. The Reach Transformation award goes to Fort Worth’s Deputy Water Director Kara Shuror and Aqua-Metric Project Manager Paul Morrison.
MATTAWAN, MI
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

LOGIX Fiber Networks Signs Agreement to Build Fiber to Switch’s Data Center Campus in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, today announced its agreement with Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, to build fiber into its new data center located at the Dell Headquarters in Round Rock, TX which is expected to open in mid-2024. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005118/en/ Initiative will add to LOGIX’s connectivity platform that provides fiber to nearly 100 Texas data centers (Graphic: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Run Estates, a New-Home Community in St. Cloud, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud. Deer Run Estates is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and Narcoossee Road, for an easy commute to the Lake Nona area and Medical City. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to US-192 for shopping, dining and entertainment. Deer Run Estates is also close to Lakefront Park, which features a fishing pier, beach and splash pad, and St. Cloud Civic Center, which offers ball fields, basketball courts, pavilions, a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005061/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT CLOUD, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

