IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
08-14-28-38-47-48, Extra Shot: 21
(eight, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3,500,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
17-23-28-34-37
(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
Pick Three-Midday
8-8-3, Fireball: 5
(eight, eight, three; Fireball: five)
Pick Three-Evening
7-5-2, Fireball: 5
(seven, five, two; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Midday
0-4-4-1, Fireball: 5
(zero, four, four, one; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Evening
2-9-3-2, Fireball: 4
(two, nine, three, two; Fireball: four)
Lucky Day Lotto
06-12-23-30-34
(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
