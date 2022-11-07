FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash4Life

18-19-25-33-41, Cash Ball: 4

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-one; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

07-19-27-30-34

(seven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

6-2, FB: 1

(six, two; FB: one)

Pick 2 Midday

3-4, FB: 8

(three, four; FB: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-9, FB: 1

(one, zero, nine; FB: one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-1, FB: 8

(eight, one, one; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

1-8-1-3, FB: 1

(one, eight, one, three; FB: one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-2-0, FB: 8

(four, three, two, zero; FB: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

3-7-1-2-6, FB: 1

(three, seven, one, two, six; FB: one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-0-3-8, FB: 8

(one, zero, zero, three, eight; FB: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000