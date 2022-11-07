FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life
18-19-25-33-41, Cash Ball: 4
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-one; Cash Ball: four)
Fantasy 5
07-19-27-30-34
(seven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
6-2, FB: 1
(six, two; FB: one)
Pick 2 Midday
3-4, FB: 8
(three, four; FB: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
1-0-9, FB: 1
(one, zero, nine; FB: one)
Pick 3 Midday
8-1-1, FB: 8
(eight, one, one; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
1-8-1-3, FB: 1
(one, eight, one, three; FB: one)
Pick 4 Midday
4-3-2-0, FB: 8
(four, three, two, zero; FB: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
3-7-1-2-6, FB: 1
(three, seven, one, two, six; FB: one)
Pick 5 Midday
1-0-0-3-8, FB: 8
(one, zero, zero, three, eight; FB: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
