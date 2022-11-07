Read full article on original website
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they make a quick visit to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 1. After a strong start to their four-game road trip late last month, the Canadiens are looking to get back into the win column after suffering three losses in a row. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday in their first game back from the voyage. Cole Caufield enjoyed a two-point night (1G, 1A), while Nick Suzuki scored twice and Juraj Slafkovsky got his third of the season in the loss to Vegas. Kirby Dach (3A) and Kaiden Guhle (2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights for the Habs against the Knights, while Jake Allen turned aside 36 shots.
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes
The Oilers look to start a winning streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip with a stop at PNC Arena on Thursday to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says
Ottawa last in Atlantic Division heading into game against Canucks. D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday. The Senators (4-7-0) have lost five in a row and are last in the Atlantic Division entering their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
NHL
Luongo developed own style on way to Hockey Hall of Fame, Schneider says
Mixed humor with hard work in mentoring younger Canucks teammate. Cory Schneider has a unique perspective on Roberto Luongo's Hockey Hall of Fame induction Monday. They were Vancouver Canucks goalies from 2008-13 and shared the Jennings Trophy in 2010-11, when Vancouver allowed the fewest goals (180) in the NHL. Luongo was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy that season, voted one of the top three goalies in the NHL for the third time. The Canucks won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team and came within a win of the Stanley Cup, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. They won the Presidents' Trophy again the following season.
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
Yardbarker
Tortorella challenges Flyers’ Ristolainen and Sanheim
John Tortorella and his coaching staff challenged the Philadelphia Flyers upon arrival. ‘Camp Tortorella’ prepared the roster to play hard. Grinding down the opponents was always the blueprint of the standard Tortorella presents. They won’t be the most talented team on the ice in most contests, but controlling what can be is the requirement.
NHL
Recap: Canes Held Scoreless On Raanta's Stellar Night In Florida
SUNRISE, FL. - Carolina Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta was spectacular on Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena, however, it was the Florida Panthers skating away with a 3-0 victory. The Three Big Things. Dialed In Father Finn. The Florida Panthers broke the ice in the first period after an elongated...
NHL
VAN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens triumphed for a second night in a row with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night. As part of Military Appreciation Night, players wore camo jerseys during the pregame warmup to salute those who have served or are currently serving our country.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. Clearly, special teams play was the difference in this game. The Oilers scored two power play goals, went 5-5 on the penalty kill, and added a shorthanded tally. Ironically, they delivered this strong special teams performance a night after they yielded four power play goals in a 5-4 loss in Washington.
NHL
BLOG: Players, Dads Eager for Return of Dads' Trip
Players welcome their dads and mentors to join them on their upcoming roadtrip to Los Angeles and Anaheim. After two seasons limiting certain events due to league protocols, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome the players' fathers and mentors back to host their annual dads' trip. For some players like Alec Regula,...
NHL
Blackwood, Palat Recovery Timelines | INJURY REPORT
Blackwood and Palat are both expected to miss several weeks as they recover from their respective injuries. This morning Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared some insight into the expected timelines for recovery for both Mackenzie Blackwood and Ondrej Palat. Palat underwent surgery last week just a groin injury, the...
NHL
Canucks say signing Horvat to new contract is 'priority'
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope to sign captain Bo Horvat to a new contract, but the forward's hot start to the season will at least increase his trade value if they can't reach an agreement, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Monday. Rutherford told Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver...
