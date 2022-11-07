Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO