Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Related
bloggersodear.com
Wake Men’s Soccer Moves on in ACC Tournament, Faces Clemson in Semifinal Tonight
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (14-4, 6-3 ACC) took care of business on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-14-1, 1-9 ACC) by a 1-0 score in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. It was the second win in a row for the Deacs, who will go to Cary on Sunday if they find a third consecutive victory. They’ll be facing a familiar foe in the semifinals tonight, as they take on the Clemson Tigers (12-5-1, 5-4-1 ACC) at Spry. The Tigers, the eighth seeded team in the tournament, defeated top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals in Durham by a 2-0 score, securing a semifinal berth and giving the Deacs another postseason home game. With a win tonight, Wake will head back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since the Deacs won the whole thing in Charleston in 2017. But before looking ahead to tonight, let’s look back at Sunday’s game.
How to watch Wake Forest Football vs. North Carolina, broadcast details, ticket info, spread, game time & more
Another huge opportunity looms for Wake Forest Football, as they host No. 15 UNC Saturday night at Truist Field. The Heels have an electric offense and have the inside track on an ACC Championship Game date against Clemson in early December. While a win doesn't wipe out missed opportunitites earlier...
bloggersodear.com
Wake Forest Beats Fairfield 71-59 in Season Opener
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Fairfield Stags 71-59 in the season opener to move to 1-0 on the year. The first half of this game was honestly pretty ugly. The Deacs looked discombobulated on offense and couldn’t stop fouling on the defensive end. Andrew Carr scored the first 10 points for Wake Forest, and it looked like he might be the only player to score for the Deacs. Finally, with under 10 minutes remaining in the half, Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer to give Wake a second player in the scoring column. The Deacs were down by as many as 6 points in the first before closing out the half on a 17-4 run to take a 32-25 lead at the intermission. Despite heating up a bit at the end of the first, the Deacs shot just 38% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. On the defensive side, Wake was solid, holding the Stags to 25 points on 30% shooting from the floor. With 13 total fouls in the first half, Wake allowed Fairfield to get into the bonus early, but luckily, they shot just 6-11 from the stripe in the first half.
Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
caswellmessenger.com
BY Bucs’ football season ends 7-4
Bartlett Yancey’s Buccaneers dropped their first round state playoff game at Cummings last Friday, succumbing to the Cavaliers 44-26 in a match up that was closer than the score indicated. Cummings, the 8th seed in the 2A East, powered by the 25th seeded Bucs on a handful of big...
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts crowned Homecoming royalty
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were overjoyed after being crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. Elon University seniors Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were greeted by a cheering crowd of students, alumni and families after they were crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. The ten candidates were presented on the...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
UNCSA cancels classes after student shot in off-campus shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The University of North Carolina School of the Arts cancels classes after student is injured in off-campus shooting Tuesday night, according to a university alert. A woman and teen were shot in the chest in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to police. Design & Production student, Megan...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Names New Parks And Recreation Department Director
On Dec. 1, Greensboro will have a new Parks and Recreation Department director. Phil Fleischmann has been named as the new director to take over the department currently being run by Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. McCray, who was promoted to assistant city manager in July, has been director of...
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
wfmynews2.com
Driver goes through two Greensboro homes
A driver crashed into a transformer and two Greensboro homes Sunday. Fire officials said the driver should be okay. The homes have some serious repairs to get done.
Alamance County veteran goes from Navy to owning own business
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Tami Potirala has experienced her share of traveling between her service in the US Navy and her current career as a truck driver. Despite being out of the military for years, there is still one phone call she would drop everything to answer. “If I had to go back, I would. […]
Lane closure on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington to take effect on Nov. 18
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Huffman Mill Road will partially close in Burlington starting Friday, November 18. A lane on Huffman Mill Road over Lake Mackintosh will be closed in both directions near Harris Road for a bridge inspection, starting at 9:00 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use...
3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said. Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been […]
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
Comments / 0