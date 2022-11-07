ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Wake Men’s Soccer Moves on in ACC Tournament, Faces Clemson in Semifinal Tonight

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (14-4, 6-3 ACC) took care of business on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-14-1, 1-9 ACC) by a 1-0 score in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. It was the second win in a row for the Deacs, who will go to Cary on Sunday if they find a third consecutive victory. They’ll be facing a familiar foe in the semifinals tonight, as they take on the Clemson Tigers (12-5-1, 5-4-1 ACC) at Spry. The Tigers, the eighth seeded team in the tournament, defeated top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals in Durham by a 2-0 score, securing a semifinal berth and giving the Deacs another postseason home game. With a win tonight, Wake will head back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since the Deacs won the whole thing in Charleston in 2017. But before looking ahead to tonight, let’s look back at Sunday’s game.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wake Forest Beats Fairfield 71-59 in Season Opener

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Fairfield Stags 71-59 in the season opener to move to 1-0 on the year. The first half of this game was honestly pretty ugly. The Deacs looked discombobulated on offense and couldn’t stop fouling on the defensive end. Andrew Carr scored the first 10 points for Wake Forest, and it looked like he might be the only player to score for the Deacs. Finally, with under 10 minutes remaining in the half, Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer to give Wake a second player in the scoring column. The Deacs were down by as many as 6 points in the first before closing out the half on a 17-4 run to take a 32-25 lead at the intermission. Despite heating up a bit at the end of the first, the Deacs shot just 38% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. On the defensive side, Wake was solid, holding the Stags to 25 points on 30% shooting from the floor. With 13 total fouls in the first half, Wake allowed Fairfield to get into the bonus early, but luckily, they shot just 6-11 from the stripe in the first half.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
BY Bucs’ football season ends 7-4

Bartlett Yancey’s Buccaneers dropped their first round state playoff game at Cummings last Friday, succumbing to the Cavaliers 44-26 in a match up that was closer than the score indicated. Cummings, the 8th seed in the 2A East, powered by the 25th seeded Bucs on a handful of big...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts crowned Homecoming royalty

Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were overjoyed after being crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. Elon University seniors Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were greeted by a cheering crowd of students, alumni and families after they were crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. The ten candidates were presented on the...
ELON, NC
Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro Names New Parks And Recreation Department Director

On Dec. 1, Greensboro will have a new Parks and Recreation Department director. Phil Fleischmann has been named as the new director to take over the department currently being run by Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. McCray, who was promoted to assistant city manager in July, has been director of...
GREENSBORO, NC
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

