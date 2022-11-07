The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Fairfield Stags 71-59 in the season opener to move to 1-0 on the year. The first half of this game was honestly pretty ugly. The Deacs looked discombobulated on offense and couldn’t stop fouling on the defensive end. Andrew Carr scored the first 10 points for Wake Forest, and it looked like he might be the only player to score for the Deacs. Finally, with under 10 minutes remaining in the half, Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer to give Wake a second player in the scoring column. The Deacs were down by as many as 6 points in the first before closing out the half on a 17-4 run to take a 32-25 lead at the intermission. Despite heating up a bit at the end of the first, the Deacs shot just 38% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. On the defensive side, Wake was solid, holding the Stags to 25 points on 30% shooting from the floor. With 13 total fouls in the first half, Wake allowed Fairfield to get into the bonus early, but luckily, they shot just 6-11 from the stripe in the first half.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO