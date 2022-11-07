ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo makes opt-out decision, report says

UPDATE (12:13 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo the $19.65M qualifying offer. Of course. Terrific two-way player.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract before the 2022 season, then went...
Yankees Free Agent Buzz: Andrew Benintendi could don pinstripes in 2023

The New York Yankees have a vacancy in left field with trade acquisition Andrew Benintendi hitting free agency. General manager Brian Cashman hoped that Benintendi would make an impact during the postseason for the Bombers, but he, unfortunately, fractured the hamate bone in his wrist, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
