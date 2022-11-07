LeBron James Is Getting Roasted For Allegedly Lying About The First Time He Listened To Migos

T he death of Takeoff has led to tributes from some of the biggest stars around.

One avid listener of Takeoff and Migos , in general, is LeBron James , who should be no surprise because he’s an avid hip-hop head.

After Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston last week, James paid homage to the rapper by wearing an outfit similar to his. It consisted of a simple black suit and tie with a white button-up and was completed with some blacked-out shades and an iced-out Jesus piece.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@kingjames)

Bron rocked the fit en route to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and posted the shots to Instagram with a caption that read, “If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff !! Still doesn’t feel real to me! . Rest in Paradise Rocket Man.”

After the game –which the Lakers lost 1140-100– Bron spoke about his love for Takeoff and said that he’s been listening to Migos since he first signed on with the Miami Heat in 2010. The only issue is the Migos’ first mixtape Jugg Season didn’t drop until Aug. 25, 2011.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” LeBron said during the press conference. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’”

Twitter immediately questioned James’ comments instead of accepting he could have just misremembered the year because he’s got a history of making statements that aren’t entirely truthful.

Check out how Twitter is roasting Bron’s latest comments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.