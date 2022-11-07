ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

LeBron James Is Getting Roasted For Allegedly Lying About The First Time He Listened To Migos

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9xBt_0j1yPIt900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3295iE_0j1yPIt900

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

T he death of Takeoff has led to tributes from some of the biggest stars around.

One avid listener of Takeoff and Migos , in general, is LeBron James , who should be no surprise because he’s an avid hip-hop head.

After Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston last week, James paid homage to the rapper by wearing an outfit similar to his. It consisted of a simple black suit and tie with a white button-up and was completed with some blacked-out shades and an iced-out Jesus piece.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@kingjames)

Bron rocked the fit en route to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and posted the shots to Instagram with a caption that read, “If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff !! Still doesn’t feel real to me! . Rest in Paradise Rocket Man.”

After the game –which the Lakers lost 1140-100– Bron spoke about his love for Takeoff and said that he’s been listening to Migos since he first signed on with the Miami Heat in 2010. The only issue is the Migos’ first mixtape Jugg Season didn’t drop until  Aug. 25, 2011.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” LeBron said during the press conference. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’”

Twitter immediately questioned James’ comments instead of accepting he could have just misremembered the year because he’s got a history of making statements that aren’t entirely truthful.

Check out how Twitter is roasting Bron’s latest comments below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

Takeoff’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made With Migos Before His Death—The Trio Shared Their Profits Equally

Migos has lost a member. Takeoff’s net worth included what he made with Migos and his family members, Quavo and Offset, before his sudden death at 28 years old. The trio shared their profits equally. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle, Quavo, and his first uncle once removed, Offset. Since Migos’ first single, “Versace,” in 2013, the group has scored several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours

“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
The Independent

Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism

Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
NME

Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
Rolling Stone

Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’

Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
HOUSTON, TX
Los Angeles Times

Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter

Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy