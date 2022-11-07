ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tips For Designing A Maximalist Living Room

As the masses have reentered the general public post-quarantine, individuals have felt a renewed sense of creativity and boldness, giving life to a design trend that is the exact opposite of minimalism (per VIM Magazine). While minimalism has been a consistently popular movement, maximalism has grown in popularity in recent years, giving rise to the trend in art, fashion, and interior design.
livingetc.com

Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both

Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Architectural Digest

Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million

Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials

Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
architizer.com

R architecture Creates Flexible Design for the P+R Car Park

P+R park and ride – R architecture’s mission was to offer a building that could lead beyond a simple car park. We wanted to design on this headland a superposition of public spaces, a series of belvederes looking at the metropolis in a stroll by car, on two-wheeler or even by foot. The experience is quite successful with the roof terrace as a highlight. It’s a both aerial and telluric experience, where you find yourself caught between the large spans of the prestressed slabs framing the metropolitan landscape, and the ramps forming the double helix cantilevered into the void of the patio.
FLORIDA STATE
Apartment Therapy

Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train

A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: See How Small Changes Make a Big Impact in This Heavily Used Kitchen

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
mydesignagenda.com

Black And Gold Design Trends | Meet Bold And Modern Pieces

Black And Gold Design Trends are a versatile colour combination that lends itself to a lot of different design styles and is capable of making your home look and feels exclusive. Black and gold are generally identified as a luxurious colour combination, and it’s certainly setting the bar when it comes to interior decor at the moment.
Apartment Therapy

The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy

While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

A Minimalist’s Guide To Chic (& Simple) Nail Art

For proof that nail art is not as intimidating as it sounds, we've rounded up the best of the best in terms of simple, straightforward nail art, for a step-by-step guide to a minimalist mani that can be achieved with professional-looking results right from your couch. Whatever your aesthetic, we've...
reviewed.com

This fold-up bed is great for saving space

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The pandemic redefined what it means to be at home. The hours we spent working, eating, exercising, and sleeping prompted many people to reconfigure their homes with space-saving hacks in order to make more room for, well, living entirely indoors. Enter: the Murphy bed, a relic from the past that’s cool again—and a boon now that we’re accepting guests once more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

