livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
Tips For Designing A Maximalist Living Room
As the masses have reentered the general public post-quarantine, individuals have felt a renewed sense of creativity and boldness, giving life to a design trend that is the exact opposite of minimalism (per VIM Magazine). While minimalism has been a consistently popular movement, maximalism has grown in popularity in recent years, giving rise to the trend in art, fashion, and interior design.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
What Is The Best Color For Kitchen Countertops? – House Digest Survey
The color of your kitchen countertop can be used to create contrast or to serve as a neutral base. Here are the best colors according to our survey.
marthastewart.com
This Husband-and-Wife Design Duo Transformed a Century-Old Cottage Into a Charming, Tuscan-Inspired Abode
When husband-and-wife design team Josh and Naomi Gibson of Gibson House reimagined this century-old Cypress Park home, they had one overarching goal in mind: To keep the property's original charming cottage-style aesthetic intact. Nestled in the foothills of Mount Washington in Los Angeles, Calif., the home was originally built in...
Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials
Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
9 Things in Your Yard to Hide Before an Open House, According to Real Estate Agents
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Curb appeal is key...
architizer.com
R architecture Creates Flexible Design for the P+R Car Park
P+R park and ride – R architecture’s mission was to offer a building that could lead beyond a simple car park. We wanted to design on this headland a superposition of public spaces, a series of belvederes looking at the metropolis in a stroll by car, on two-wheeler or even by foot. The experience is quite successful with the roof terrace as a highlight. It’s a both aerial and telluric experience, where you find yourself caught between the large spans of the prestressed slabs framing the metropolitan landscape, and the ramps forming the double helix cantilevered into the void of the patio.
Before and After: A $15 IKEA Find is the Secret Ingredient to this $170 Glam Dining Room Refresh
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Fiber Artist’s Rental Apartment Redo Features Gorgeous IKEA Hacks and Much More
A California native who loves to travel and explore, meet new people, laugh, play and capture all of these pieces with her camera. She lives in Venice Beach, CA with her husband and twins, Oliver and Macy, and their twin siamese cats, Choco and Blu. published Yesterday. We independently select...
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams
We wish all our fails turned out this awesome.
Before and After: See How Small Changes Make a Big Impact in This Heavily Used Kitchen
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
mydesignagenda.com
Black And Gold Design Trends | Meet Bold And Modern Pieces
Black And Gold Design Trends are a versatile colour combination that lends itself to a lot of different design styles and is capable of making your home look and feels exclusive. Black and gold are generally identified as a luxurious colour combination, and it’s certainly setting the bar when it comes to interior decor at the moment.
The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy
While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
Refinery29
A Minimalist’s Guide To Chic (& Simple) Nail Art
For proof that nail art is not as intimidating as it sounds, we've rounded up the best of the best in terms of simple, straightforward nail art, for a step-by-step guide to a minimalist mani that can be achieved with professional-looking results right from your couch. Whatever your aesthetic, we've...
reviewed.com
This fold-up bed is great for saving space
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The pandemic redefined what it means to be at home. The hours we spent working, eating, exercising, and sleeping prompted many people to reconfigure their homes with space-saving hacks in order to make more room for, well, living entirely indoors. Enter: the Murphy bed, a relic from the past that’s cool again—and a boon now that we’re accepting guests once more.
How To Steal Sienna Miller's Rustic Cottage Home Decor Style
When Sienna Miller wants to escape from the fast-paced world of political dramas, she retreats to her historic cottage just outside of London.
Lena Dunham’s House Is Full of Cozy Vibes, Accessible Details, and Maximalist Syle — All in Her Parents’ Backyard
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. It’s not unusual for adults who...
Apartment Therapy
