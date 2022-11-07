Read full article on original website
Erin and Ben Napier Are In a New Christmas Romcom — Watch the Trailer
If you’re a sucker for Christmas romance movies during the holiday season then you may recognize a few familiar faces during your binge. Erin and Ben Napier guest star in a brand new red-and-green-themed romance hitting discovery+ on November 11, and, according to Erin, it’s a movie for romance lovers and DIY fanatics alike.
Erin Napier Is Opening a “Scent Library” In Laurel, Mississippi
‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Celebrates Major News for Her Christmas Series
For The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, she’s in a celebratory mood, and not just because the holiday season is upon us now. Nope, she’s celebrating her latest edition of Christmas Cookie Challenge alongside host Eddie Jackson. In this show, Drummond will be a judge on the Food Network program. It will air its premiere episode on Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern. Drummond headed over to Instagram to talk about her thrills regarding the new show.
Why Joanna Gaines' Mom Called Her Crying When She First Read Her New Book
The Fixer Upper star appeared on Today to chat about her new memoir, The Stories We Tell Joanna Gaines' new book didn't get the reaction she expected from its first reader — her mom. The Fixer Upper star, 44, opened up to Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Tuesday about growing up with a Korean mother and American father in a small town in Kansas — and what it was like sharing those stories with her mom so many years later. Gaines reflects on her childhood , including...
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Teases Maggie & OA’s Dynamic Has Changed
Following a lengthy recuperation from her near-fatal sarin gas exposure in the spring, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym, above) is finally back in action in the aptly titled episode “Ready or Not,” airing November 15. In real life, Peregrym was on maternity leave after her daughter Mela’s June birth.
pawesome.net
Goldendoodle Dad Carrying His Scared Dog Down The Escalator Wins The Internet
Brodie the Goldendoodle is an internet sensation who is loving life with his family. The TikTok post, “Brodie isn’t afraid of escalators anymore, but he still likes to be carried” shows the loving relationship between Brodie and his pet parent. Brodie may not be scared of escalators but he loves being carried by his Dad as they make their way onto the Metro.
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have Reunion in London with Daughter Lola
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos just jetted off to London, England, but they're not there to see Buckingham Palace. No, in fact, the couple actually went to visit their daughter, Lola, 21, who is currently studying abroad in the city. Ripa documented the reunion on her Instagram Story, where she...
The Renters of This Extremely Cool LA Loft Share Their Secrets of Budget Buys and Keeping Giant Plants Alive
The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy
While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’: Mattea Roach Wins Special Super-Champs Game
In the battle of the Jeopardy! super-champs, it was Mattea Roach who walked away victorious over Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio after a fun and somewhat chaotic game. The Law School Admission Test tutor from Toronto won the game with $17,600, compared to Schneider’s $904 and Amodio’s $3,600, though no money was actually on the line. The exhibition game was a Midterm Election-day special show during the current Tournament of Champions, which resumes with the first semi-finals game tonight, Wednesday, November 9.
'The Voice': 16-Year-Old Brayden Lape Gives a Vulnerable Performance of Brett Young's 'Mercy'
The knockout round continued on The Voice season 22 on Monday night (Nov. 7), and coach Blake Shelton had another tough decision to make between three talented singers. The three singers on Team Blake who competed were Austin Montgomery, Brayden Lape, and Eva Ullman, and Shelton could only choose one to move forward.
Apartment Therapy
This Genius Gadget Turns Any Table Into a Lazy Susan for Easier Holiday Serving
intheknow.com
See how this family of 8 navigates life in an RV
With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Special Bond With Newborn Baby Is So Moving
We've seen plenty of videos of dogs being introduced to their newborn sibling. And we love every single clip! But we don't see much of the early stages of their relationship. Most of the clips we see are when the baby is older. That is until this clip from TikTok...
The Real Estate Advice from a Boomer That I Actually Love
nickalive.net
Tiny Chef | Fuel Your Dweams with Rockit Apples | The Tiny Chef Show
Tiny Chef | Fuel Your Dweams with Rockit Apples | The Tiny Chef Show. Tune into The Tiny Chef Show, only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. https://www.thetinychefshow.com. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Chaotic Cooking Session With Her Corgis Makes Us LOL
Dogs love us as much as we love them. They can just, on occasion, take inopportune moments to want to demonstrate this love. Ask any dog owner who is attempting to take a bath in private or carry in groceries or enjoy a leisurely dinner and they'll tell you that's the time their dog is usually underfoot, demanding pets. Look! My human is busy! Time for some lovin'!
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at Reckless Love Cafe
Celebrate Thanksgiving, Reckless Love Cafe-style! Gather your family and friends to celebrate “Reckless-Giving” courtesy of our Be Our Guest deal. The catering company has plenty of options to help feed the Thanksgiving crowd. A $50 gift card can be yours for half the price! Click the link.
The video of parrot mimicking different sounds.
The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by cincinnatizoo. Parrots are beautiful pets that people of all ages and lifestyles love. They have a personality and love to be with their humans.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bird Dancing Along to 'Blurred Lines' Is a Whole Vibe
TikTok is a beautiful app because it has introduced us to so many incredibly talented people and quite honestly, pets. Who knew pets could do so many tricks or that birds had so many words? We would've never known that if it weren't for this app. A recent clip from...
Apartment Therapy
