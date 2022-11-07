Read full article on original website
'Pawn Stars Do America': Rick Harrison Dishes on Favorite City and "Bizarre" Finds in Spinoff Series (EXCLUSIVE)
After filming more than 600 episodes at their Las Vegas–based World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Rick Harrison and company are taking their business on the road and visiting eight different cities across the United States in the History Channel spinoff Pawn Stars Do America. Each two-hour episode...
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Teases Maggie & OA’s Dynamic Has Changed
Following a lengthy recuperation from her near-fatal sarin gas exposure in the spring, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym, above) is finally back in action in the aptly titled episode “Ready or Not,” airing November 15. In real life, Peregrym was on maternity leave after her daughter Mela’s June birth.
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Reunion Sounds Absolutely Messy (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. If there's one thing that Bachelor fans love, it's a good spoiler ahead of a season finale or reunion. So it's only natural for those same fans to want all of the Bachelor in Paradise reunion spoilers even before the Season 8 reunion airs. According to spoiler blogger Reality Steve, things get pretty messy during the reunion special, which was already recorded.
TVLine Items: Theo James in Ritchie Series, Scandal Vet's Hulu Gig and More
Theo James may be currently vacationing on screen in The White Lotus, but he’s already looking toward his next TV gig: The actor will headline Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on the co-writer/director’s 2019 film of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports. James stars as Eddie Halstead, “who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey in the movie),” Deadline describes. “Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British...
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s new movie, ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ will find him teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars.
Groundbreaking '90s Rapper Hurricane G Is Dead at Just 52 Years Old
In terms of impact on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s, Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was one of its most impactful figures. Through a career spanning roughly 30 years — and collaborative efforts with the likes of rap heavy-hitters such as Diddy, Redman, and Xzibit — Hurricane G was well-respected in the New York hip-hop scene and beyond.
The Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Who Did Eden Call in ‘Manifest’? Viewers Almost Missed the Plot Twist
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. When Manifest debuted the first half of its final season, the Netflix drama had to answer a question fans pondered for over a year: where was Ben Stone’s (Josh Dallas) youngest daughter, Eden (Bianca and Gianna Riccio)? Eden was born after Ben reunited with his family after disappearing on Flight 828 five years prior.
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
Michelle Williams Walks First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Third Baby
Michelle Williams appeared in support of The Fabelmans film in Los Angeles Sunday just weeks after giving birth to her third baby Michelle Williams is back in black. The mom-of-three, 42, hit the red carpet Sunday just weeks after giving birth to her third baby in support of The Fabelmans film, which premiered at the AFI fest in Los Angeles. Wearing CELINE by Heidi Slimane in a strapless black satin gown, Williams opened up about the family bond the cast and crew developed on the set of the Steven...
‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed
It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
Collider
Watch the ’Wednesday’ Opening Credits Ahead of Series Premiere
To give fans a taste of its upcoming spooky feature Wednesday, Netflix released the opening credits of the series. Set to Danny Elfman's haunting score that will remind you of classic horror movies, the opening credits are full of Easter eggs like Wednesday’s giant dorm room window, dried-up trees, a crystal ball, a full moon – all the visual references to look out for when the series premieres. The visuals are tastefully guided by director Tim Burton.
ComicBook
Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released
Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, Fans of 'The Crown' Wonder if Her Passing Will Be Part of the Series
The Crown has been both applauded and criticized for its raw, unflinching depiction of the British Royal Family, seemingly pulling no punches in its characterizations and revelations. The series begins with the final days of King George VI then follows the ascension of his daughter Queen Elizabeth II and goes into her time as monarch of Britain.
Ghosts' Richie Moriarty Previews 'Hilarious' Bizarro Pete Episode Featuring UK Ghosts Co-Creator/Star
No, your eyes are not deceiving you: Ghosts is giving viewers double the Pete in this Thursday’s episode (CBS, 8:30/7:30c). When a production crew for the TV show Dumb Deaths comes to Woodstone to film an episode about Flower’s unfortunate demise, the focus quickly shifts to Pete’s own unlucky passing, with a super method actor (played by UK Ghosts star/co-creator Mathew Baynton) brought on to portray Pete in a recreation of that fateful day. As Baynton’s character attempts to wrap his mind around how Pete ended up getting shot by an arrow — maybe he was a drunk, the thespian suggests —...
Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer' — Did You Recognize THIS Iconic Athlete? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! Venus Fly Trap has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask!. Fox's show The Masked Singer has enchanted viewers since the beginning, but now that Season 8 is approaching its finale, audience members and judges are racing against the clock to figure out the remaining masks. So far, there are quite a few players who have been unmasked, but the remaining costumes have fans scratching their heads.
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
